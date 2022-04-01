55m ago
Ice Chips: Sens G Sogaard to make NHL debut vs. Red Wings
Ottawa Senators
Goaltender Mads Sogaard will make his first NHL start tonight against the Detroit Red Wings.
Sogaard, 21, has a .906 save percentage and 2.87 goals-against average in 31 appearances with the AHL's Belleville Senators this season.
He was selected in the second round (37th overall) by the Sens at the 2019 NHL Draft.
Mads Sogaard will make his first NHL start tonight in Detroit‼️#GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/63T8GU3TxK— Ottawa Senators (@Senators) April 1, 2022