Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Ottawa Senators

Goaltender Mads Sogaard will make his first NHL start tonight against the Detroit Red Wings.

Sogaard, 21, has a .906 save percentage and 2.87 goals-against average in 31 appearances with the AHL's Belleville Senators this season.

He was selected in the second round (37th overall) by the Sens at the 2019 NHL Draft.