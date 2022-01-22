Ice Chips: Murray to start for Sens vs. Caps

Sens know they can't get into a 'shootout' with Capitals

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Ottawa Senators

Goaltender Matt Murray will get the start for the Senators on Saturday night when they take on the Washington Capitals, coach D.J. Smith confirmed.

#Sens head coach D.J. Smith confirms Matt Murray will start in goal tonight against the Capitals #GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/vb5Uc8y2GE — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) January 22, 2022

Murray, 27, is 2-6-0 this season with a 3.41 goals-against average and .892 save percentage in nine games played this season. He is 2-1-0 with an .895 save percentage in three starts since being called up from a stint in the AHL in late 2021.

Edmonton Oilers

The Oilers expected lines for tonight's game against the Calgary Flames:

Perlini - McDavid - Yamamoto

Foegele - Draisaitl - Puljujarvi

Benson - McLeod - Turris

Shore - Ryan - Sceviour

Nurse - Bouchard

Keith - Ceci

Russell - Koekkoek

Koskinen

• Tyson Barrie & Zack Kassian not on the ice.

• Skinner to back up.

New Jersey Devils

Devils defenceman Dougie Hamilton has resumed skating and on-ice work after suffering a broken jaw Jan. 2. He will be evaluated week-to-week.

"He's now 16 days out from his surgery and he's starting to skate with our skills coach," said Head Coach Lindy Ruff. "You know he's getting a step closer to being back playing."

#NEWS: Dougie Hamilton has resumed skating and on-ice work as he continues to heal from a broken jaw.



Hamilton is being evaluated week-to-week. #NJDevils | @jag_onepthttps://t.co/W96TqUEH6s — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) January 22, 2022

Hamilton, 28, has seven goals and 20 points in 30 games this season.

Buffalo Sabres

The Sabres have announced that forward Jack Quinn will miss 4-6 weeks with a lower-body injury. Forward Brett Murray has been recalled from the Rochester Americans. The team also placed forward Vinnie Hinostroza on injured reserve.

A few updates from coach Don Granato…



🔹Brett Murray has been recalled



🔹Vinnie Hinostroza has been placed on IR



🔹Jack Quinn will be out 4-6 weeks



🔹Will Butcher is day-to-day — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) January 22, 2022

Chicago Blackhawks

The Blackhawks have placed forward Jujhar Khaira (lower-back) on injured reserve retroactive to Jan. 17. Defenceman Riley Stillman has also been placed on IR while Brett Connolly has been assigned to the active roster.