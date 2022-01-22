1h ago
Ice Chips: Murray to start for Sens vs. Caps
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Sens know they can't get into a 'shootout' with Capitals
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Ottawa Senators
Goaltender Matt Murray will get the start for the Senators on Saturday night when they take on the Washington Capitals, coach D.J. Smith confirmed.
Murray, 27, is 2-6-0 this season with a 3.41 goals-against average and .892 save percentage in nine games played this season. He is 2-1-0 with an .895 save percentage in three starts since being called up from a stint in the AHL in late 2021.
Edmonton Oilers
The Oilers expected lines for tonight's game against the Calgary Flames:
Perlini - McDavid - Yamamoto
Foegele - Draisaitl - Puljujarvi
Benson - McLeod - Turris
Shore - Ryan - Sceviour
Nurse - Bouchard
Keith - Ceci
Russell - Koekkoek
Koskinen
• Tyson Barrie & Zack Kassian not on the ice.
• Skinner to back up.
New Jersey Devils
Devils defenceman Dougie Hamilton has resumed skating and on-ice work after suffering a broken jaw Jan. 2. He will be evaluated week-to-week.
"He's now 16 days out from his surgery and he's starting to skate with our skills coach," said Head Coach Lindy Ruff. "You know he's getting a step closer to being back playing."
Hamilton, 28, has seven goals and 20 points in 30 games this season.
Buffalo Sabres
The Sabres have announced that forward Jack Quinn will miss 4-6 weeks with a lower-body injury. Forward Brett Murray has been recalled from the Rochester Americans. The team also placed forward Vinnie Hinostroza on injured reserve.
Chicago Blackhawks
The Blackhawks have placed forward Jujhar Khaira (lower-back) on injured reserve retroactive to Jan. 17. Defenceman Riley Stillman has also been placed on IR while Brett Connolly has been assigned to the active roster.