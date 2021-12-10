40m ago
Ice Chips: Senators shuffle lines ahead of matchup with Lightning
TSN.ca Staff
Rested Senators looking forward to upcoming challenge from Lightning, Panthers
Ottawa Senators
There were some notable changes at Senators' practice on Friday.
Left wing Alex Formenton was skating with forwards Tim Stutzle and Connor Brown.
Nick Paul was on the fourth line with centre Dylan Gambrell and left-winger Austin Watson.
Formenton recently spoke about dealing with the symptoms of COVID-19.
The Senators host the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday.
New York Rangers
Igor Shesterkin was skating at practice on Friday, according to Colin Stephenson of Newsday Sports.
The 25-year-old goaltender was placed on injured reserve last week after suffering a lower-body injury against the San Jose Sharks.
Shesterkin has made 17 starts this season and has a 2.05 goals-against average and a .937 save percentage.
Buffalo Sabres
Forward Casey Mittelstadt underwent surgery on Friday as confirmed by the team.
The injury was not disclosed and his timetable for return is uncertain at this point
Mittelstadt, 23, had returned to the lineup on Dec. 1 after missing 21 games with an upper-body injury.
Furthermore, Malcolm Subban took part in practice for the first time since suffering an injury in his debut with the Sabres on Dec. 4.
New Jersey Devils
The Devils announced that goaltender Jonathan Bernier has been placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury.
In a corresponding move, netminder Akira Schmid received his first call-up and joined the Devils for their morning skate.