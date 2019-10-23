1h ago
Ice Chips: Sens place White, Anisimov on IR
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips. The Senators placed forwards Colin White and Artem Anisimov on injured reserve.
TSN.ca Staff
Ottawa Senators
General manager Pierre Dorian said forward Colin White will be out 3-5 weeks with a hip flexor/groin injury and Artem Anisimov will be out 1-2 weeks with a lower-body injury. Both players have been placed on injured reserve. The Senators recalled forward Logan Brown on Wednesday. Brown has three goals and four assists in the five games for the Sens' AHL affiliate in Belleville.
Forward lines at morning skate
Tkachuk Brown Duclair
Namestnikov Tierney Ryan
Paul Pageau Brown
Ennis Beaudin Saboruin