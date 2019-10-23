Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Ottawa Senators

General manager Pierre Dorian said forward Colin White will be out 3-5 weeks with a hip flexor/groin injury and Artem Anisimov will be out 1-2 weeks with a lower-body injury. Both players have been placed on injured reserve. The Senators recalled forward Logan Brown on Wednesday. Brown has three goals and four assists in the five games for the Sens' AHL affiliate in Belleville.

Dorion says

White out 3-5 weeks with a hip flexor/groin injury.

Anisimov LBI - out 1 -2 weeks. both have been placed on IR — Brent Wallace (@tsn_wally) October 23, 2019

Forward lines at morning skate

Tkachuk Brown Duclair

Namestnikov Tierney Ryan

Paul Pageau Brown

Ennis Beaudin Saboruin