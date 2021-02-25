'It hasn't slowed him down': Matthews has played through wrist injury

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Ottawa Senators

The team has recalled defenceman Erik Brannstrom and centre Matthew Peca from the taxi squad, and centre Logan Brown from the AHL Belleville Senators and re-assigned him to the taxi squad.

Forward Derek Stepan has been placed on injured reserve.

Roster update: The #Sens have made the following roster moves:



D Erik Brannstrom and C Matthew Peca have been recalled from the team's taxi squad.



C Logan Brown has been recalled from @BellevilleSens and re-assigned to the taxi squad.



C Derek Stepan has been placed on IR. — Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) February 25, 2021

Brannstrom has appeared in seven games for the Senators this season, recording one goal and two assists. Peca has one assist in one game this season.

Stepan has one goal and five assists in 20 games for the Sens.

Brannstrom was skating on the third pairing with Erik Gudbranson. Peca was skating as left wing on the fourth line.

Sens game day morning skate lines:



Tkachuk -Norris- CBrown

Paul -White -Dadonov

Stützle -Anisimov- Batherson

Peca- Tierney -Watson

Haley



Chabot- Zaitsev

Rielly -Zub

Brannstrom -Gudbranson

Coburn -JBrown



Murray

Daccord — TSN 1200 (@TSN1200) February 25, 2021

Buffalo Sabres

Defenceman Rasmus Ristolainen was on the ice at practice Thursday for the first time since going on the NHL's COVID-19 Protocols list in early February. Ristolainen is still not expected to play tonight against the - The Athletic

Rasmus Ristolainen is on the ice with the Sabres for the first time since going into COVID-19 protocols Feb. 2.



Not expected to play tonight, but a big step. pic.twitter.com/8g2Nk7jNkK — John Vogl (@BuffaloVogl) February 25, 2021

Ristolainen has two goals and four assists in 10 games for the Sabres this season.

Columbus Blue Jackets

Defencemen Zach Werenski and Michael Del Zotto return to the lineup tonight against the Chicago Blackhawks.