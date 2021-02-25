42m ago
Ice Chips: Sens recall D Brannstrom, C Peca
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips. The Ottawa Senators have recalled defenceman Erik Brannstrom and centre Matthew Peca from the taxi squad and placed forward Derek Stepan on IR.
TSN.ca Staff
Ottawa Senators
The team has recalled defenceman Erik Brannstrom and centre Matthew Peca from the taxi squad, and centre Logan Brown from the AHL Belleville Senators and re-assigned him to the taxi squad.
Forward Derek Stepan has been placed on injured reserve.
Brannstrom has appeared in seven games for the Senators this season, recording one goal and two assists. Peca has one assist in one game this season.
Stepan has one goal and five assists in 20 games for the Sens.
Brannstrom was skating on the third pairing with Erik Gudbranson. Peca was skating as left wing on the fourth line.
Buffalo Sabres
Defenceman Rasmus Ristolainen was on the ice at practice Thursday for the first time since going on the NHL's COVID-19 Protocols list in early February. Ristolainen is still not expected to play tonight against the - The Athletic
Ristolainen has two goals and four assists in 10 games for the Sabres this season.
Columbus Blue Jackets
Defencemen Zach Werenski and Michael Del Zotto return to the lineup tonight against the Chicago Blackhawks.