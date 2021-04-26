1h ago
Ice Chips: Sens' recall G Gustavsson
Colorado Avalanche
Forward Brandon Saad will miss the next 2-4 weeks with a lower-body injury, according to Lauren Jbara of Altitude TV.
Saad, 28, suffered the injury in Colorado's last game.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Goalies Frederik Andersen, Jack Campbell and David Rittich were all out on the ice ahead of Maple Leafs' practice on Monday.
Ottawa Senators
The Sens have assigned defenceman Cody Goloubef and right winger Logan Shaw to the Belleville Senators of the American Hockey League. Neither player has appeared in any games with the NHL club this season.
Additionally, goalies Filip Gustavsson and Kevin Mandolese have been recalled from the AHL with Mandolese assigned to the taxi squad.
The 24-year-old Gustavsson has appeared in four games with the Sens this season while Mandolese hasn't seen any action yet.
Lines at morning skate
F
Tkachuk Norris Batherson
Stützle White Dadonov
Formenton Pinto CBrown
Paul Tierney Dzingel
Bishop Anisimov Amadio
D
Chabot Zaitsev
Brannstrom Zub
Mete JBrown
Alsing JBD
G
Hogberg-starters end
Gustavsson