Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Colorado Avalanche

Forward Brandon Saad will miss the next 2-4 weeks with a lower-body injury, according to Lauren Jbara of Altitude TV.

Saad, 28, suffered the injury in Colorado's last game.

Brandon Saad will miss 2-4 weeks. He was injured last game against STL. Lower body injury. — Lauren Jbara (@laurenjbara) April 26, 2021

Toronto Maple Leafs

Goalies Frederik Andersen, Jack Campbell and David Rittich were all out on the ice ahead of Maple Leafs' practice on Monday.

Three goalies - Frederik Andersen,

Jack Campbell and David Rittich - on the ice ahead of #Leafs practice with goalie coach Steve Briere.



Alex Galchenyuk and Pierre Engvall (in taxi squad grey) are also out doing some work. — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) April 26, 2021

Ottawa Senators

The Sens have assigned defenceman Cody Goloubef and right winger Logan Shaw to the Belleville Senators of the American Hockey League. Neither player has appeared in any games with the NHL club this season.

Additionally, goalies Filip Gustavsson and Kevin Mandolese have been recalled from the AHL with Mandolese assigned to the taxi squad.

The 24-year-old Gustavsson has appeared in four games with the Sens this season while Mandolese hasn't seen any action yet.

Roster update: The #Sens have made the following roster moves:



G Filip Gustavsson and G Kevin Mandolese have been recalled from @BellevilleSens. Mandolese has been re-assigned to the team's taxi squad.



D Cody Goloubef and RW Logan Shaw have been re-assigned to the B-Sens. — Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) April 26, 2021

Lines at morning skate

F

Tkachuk Norris Batherson

Stützle White Dadonov

Formenton Pinto CBrown

Paul Tierney Dzingel

Bishop Anisimov Amadio

D

Chabot Zaitsev

Brannstrom Zub

Mete JBrown

Alsing JBD

G

Hogberg-starters end

Gustavsson