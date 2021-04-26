Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Colorado Avalanche

Forward Brandon Saad will miss the next 2-4 weeks with a lower-body injury, according to Lauren Jbara of Altitude TV. 

Saad, 28, suffered the injury in Colorado's last game. 

Toronto Maple Leafs

Goalies Frederik Andersen, Jack Campbell and David Rittich were all out on the ice ahead of Maple Leafs' practice on Monday. 

Ottawa Senators

The Sens have assigned defenceman Cody Goloubef and right winger Logan Shaw to the Belleville Senators of the American Hockey League. Neither player has appeared in any games with the NHL club this season. 

Additionally, goalies Filip Gustavsson and Kevin Mandolese have been recalled from the AHL with Mandolese assigned to the taxi squad. 

The 24-year-old Gustavsson has appeared in four games with the Sens this season while Mandolese hasn't seen any action yet. 

Lines at morning skate

F

Tkachuk Norris Batherson 
Stützle White Dadonov 
Formenton Pinto CBrown 
Paul Tierney Dzingel 
Bishop Anisimov Amadio 

D

Chabot Zaitsev 
Brannstrom Zub 
Mete JBrown 
Alsing JBD 

G

Hogberg-starters end
Gustavsson

 