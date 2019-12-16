3h ago
Ice Chips: Leafs' Barrie skating at practice
The Leafs recalled defencemen Timothy Liljegren and Martin Marincin from the AHL's Toronto Marlies on an emergency basis on Monday.
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Maple Leafs defenceman Tyson Barrie sustained an ankle injury against the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night and did not return to the game.
Barrie, however, was on the ice for practice on Monday and skated on the team's top pair with Morgan Rielly as the team used the following lines:
Hyman-Tavares-Marner
Nylander-Matthews-Kapanen
Engvall-Kerfoot-Mikheyev
Moore-Gauthier-Spezza
Timashov
Rielly-Barrie
Muzzin-Holl
Dermott-Ceci
Marincin-Liljegren
Andersen
Hutchinson
Liljegren, selected in the first round of the 2017 NHL Draft, has yet to appear in an NHL game with the Leafs in his career. He has two goals and 13 points in 24 games with the Marlies this season.
Marincin is without a point in seven games with the Maple Leafs this season and has one assist in three games with the Marlies.
Barrie, 28, has three goals and 13 points in 34 games this season.
Ottawa Senators
The Ottawa Senators recalled recalled forward J.C. Beaudin and defenceman Erik Brannstrom from the AHL's Belleville Senators on Monday.
The Senators will face the Florida Panthers on Monday night and could be without defenceman Nikita Zaitsev, who did not skate with the team on Sunday.
TSN Game Notes
Oilers Last 9GP
Rec 2-6-1
GF 21*
PP 9/28
GA 36
PK 17/23
*12GF at even strength
December Goal Leaders
Player Team G GP
Anthony Duclair Ott 8 6
Jack Eichel Buf 7 7
Artemi Panarin NYR 7 7
Max Pacioretty VGK 6 8
Mark Scheifele Wpg 6 6
Steven Stamkos TB 6 7
Duclair Career Best In Goals
Season Team G GP
15-16 ARZ 20 81
18-19 CLS/OTT 19 74
19-20 OTT 18* 33
*8G last 5GP
Duclair By Month
MTH G A GP
Oct 4 1 11
Nov 6 4 16
Dec 8 2 6
(Duclair Most PTS in a month, 12, March 2019, 6G, 6A)
Senators (30P) at Panthers (35P) - 7PM (Dec 16)
FLA 3-1-0 vs OTT in 18-19, 1-1-0 at home. FLA 4-1-1 last 6GP vs OTT
FLA: (15-12-5)
Lost 3 straight, all at home, 4GF, PP 0/9
Career game 500 for Huberdeau, 0P last 2GP, 1 shot on net
OTT: (14-17-2)
2-0-1 last 3GP, 11GF, PP 2/11
Duclair (8G, 2A) last 6GP
Predators (33P) at Rangers (36P) - 7PM (Dec 16)
NYR 1-0-0 vs NSH in 19-20, 2-1 win in NSH. NYR won 4 of their past 5GP at home vs NSH (lost last)
NYR: (16-12-4)
Coming off a 2-1-1 road trip, 9GA, PK 9/11
Panarin (6G, 2A) has scored in 4 straight games
NSH: (14-12-5)
Lost 2 straight, 4GA in each game, PK 3/3
Forsberg (1G, 3A) last 4GP
Capitals (53P) at Jackets (30P) - 7PM (Dec 16)
CLS 1-0-0 vs WSH in 19-20, 5-2 win in WSH. CLS 5-1-0 last 6GP vs WSH
CLS: (12-14-6)
1-4-2 last 7GP, 13GF, PP 1/22. Lone win in that span, vs WSH
Dubois (3A) last 10GP
WSH: (24-5-5)
8-1-0 last 9GP, 34GF, PP 5/22. Lone loss in that span, vs CLS
Ovechkin (1G, 1A) last 6GP
Avs (45P) at Blues (46P) - 8PM (Dec 16)
STL 1-0-0 vs COL in 19-20, 3-1 win at home. STL 5 straight wins vs COL, 3 of the wins past regulation
STL: (20-8-6)
Won 2 straight, both at home, 4GF in each game, PP 0/3
O'Reilly (3A) last 6GP
COL: (21-8-3)
8-0-1 last 9GP, 17GA, PK21/24
MacKinnon (2G, 4A) 4 game PT streak
Oilers (40P) at Stars (42P) - 830PM (Dec 16)
DAL 1-0-0 vs EDM in 19-20, OTW in EDM. DAL 5-0-1 last 6GP vs EDM
DAL: (19-11-4)
4-0-1 last 5GP, 7GA, PK 12/12
Seguin (6A) last 11GP
EDM: (18-13-4)
0-3-1 last 4GP, 19GA, PK 5/9
Draisaitl (4G, 4A) has a PT in 6 of the past 7GP