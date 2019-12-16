Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Leafs recalled defencemen Timothy Liljegren and Martin Marincin from the AHL's Toronto Marlies on an emergency basis on Monday.

Maple Leafs defenceman Tyson Barrie sustained an ankle injury against the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night and did not return to the game.

Barrie, however, was on the ice for practice on Monday and skated on the team's top pair with Morgan Rielly as the team used the following lines:

Hyman-Tavares-Marner

Nylander-Matthews-Kapanen

Engvall-Kerfoot-Mikheyev

Moore-Gauthier-Spezza

Timashov

Rielly-Barrie

Muzzin-Holl

Dermott-Ceci

Marincin-Liljegren

Andersen

Hutchinson

Liljegren, selected in the first round of the 2017 NHL Draft, has yet to appear in an NHL game with the Leafs in his career. He has two goals and 13 points in 24 games with the Marlies this season.

Marincin is without a point in seven games with the Maple Leafs this season and has one assist in three games with the Marlies.

Barrie, 28, has three goals and 13 points in 34 games this season.

Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators recalled recalled forward J.C. Beaudin and defenceman Erik Brannstrom from the AHL's Belleville Senators on Monday.

The Senators will face the Florida Panthers on Monday night and could be without defenceman Nikita Zaitsev, who did not skate with the team on Sunday.

Roster update: The #Sens have recalled forward J.C. Beaudin and defenceman Erik Brannstrom from @BellevilleSens.



TSN Game Notes

Oilers Last 9GP

Rec 2-6-1

GF 21*

PP 9/28

GA 36

PK 17/23

*12GF at even strength

December Goal Leaders

Player Team G GP

Anthony Duclair Ott 8 6

Jack Eichel Buf 7 7

Artemi Panarin NYR 7 7

Max Pacioretty VGK 6 8

Mark Scheifele Wpg 6 6

Steven Stamkos TB 6 7

Duclair Career Best In Goals

Season Team G GP

15-16 ARZ 20 81

18-19 CLS/OTT 19 74

19-20 OTT 18* 33

*8G last 5GP

Duclair By Month

MTH G A GP

Oct 4 1 11

Nov 6 4 16

Dec 8 2 6

(Duclair Most PTS in a month, 12, March 2019, 6G, 6A)

Senators (30P) at Panthers (35P) - 7PM (Dec 16)

FLA 3-1-0 vs OTT in 18-19, 1-1-0 at home. FLA 4-1-1 last 6GP vs OTT

FLA: (15-12-5)

Lost 3 straight, all at home, 4GF, PP 0/9

Career game 500 for Huberdeau, 0P last 2GP, 1 shot on net

OTT: (14-17-2)

2-0-1 last 3GP, 11GF, PP 2/11

Duclair (8G, 2A) last 6GP

Predators (33P) at Rangers (36P) - 7PM (Dec 16)

NYR 1-0-0 vs NSH in 19-20, 2-1 win in NSH. NYR won 4 of their past 5GP at home vs NSH (lost last)

NYR: (16-12-4)

Coming off a 2-1-1 road trip, 9GA, PK 9/11

Panarin (6G, 2A) has scored in 4 straight games

NSH: (14-12-5)

Lost 2 straight, 4GA in each game, PK 3/3

Forsberg (1G, 3A) last 4GP

Capitals (53P) at Jackets (30P) - 7PM (Dec 16)

CLS 1-0-0 vs WSH in 19-20, 5-2 win in WSH. CLS 5-1-0 last 6GP vs WSH

CLS: (12-14-6)

1-4-2 last 7GP, 13GF, PP 1/22. Lone win in that span, vs WSH

Dubois (3A) last 10GP

WSH: (24-5-5)

8-1-0 last 9GP, 34GF, PP 5/22. Lone loss in that span, vs CLS

Ovechkin (1G, 1A) last 6GP

Avs (45P) at Blues (46P) - 8PM (Dec 16)

STL 1-0-0 vs COL in 19-20, 3-1 win at home. STL 5 straight wins vs COL, 3 of the wins past regulation

STL: (20-8-6)

Won 2 straight, both at home, 4GF in each game, PP 0/3

O'Reilly (3A) last 6GP

COL: (21-8-3)

8-0-1 last 9GP, 17GA, PK21/24

MacKinnon (2G, 4A) 4 game PT streak

Oilers (40P) at Stars (42P) - 830PM (Dec 16)

DAL 1-0-0 vs EDM in 19-20, OTW in EDM. DAL 5-0-1 last 6GP vs EDM

DAL: (19-11-4)

4-0-1 last 5GP, 7GA, PK 12/12

Seguin (6A) last 11GP

EDM: (18-13-4)

0-3-1 last 4GP, 19GA, PK 5/9

Draisaitl (4G, 4A) has a PT in 6 of the past 7GP