Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators have recalled goaltender Matt Murray from the AHL's Belleville Senators, it was announced Tuesday morning.

Murray has not appeared in an NHL game since Nov. 24 when he allowed four goals on 27 shots in a loss to the San Jose Sharks.

In six games for the Sens this season, the 27-year-old has a goals-against average of 3.26 and a save percentage of .890. This comes after his first season in a Sens uniform that saw him post a GAA of 3.38 and a save percentage of .893.

In two AHL games since his demotion, Murray has a GAA of 2.55 and a save percentage of .918.