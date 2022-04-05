Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators have recalled forward Parker Kelly from the AHL's Belleville Senators, the team announced on Tuesday.

Roster update: The #Sens have recalled forward Parker Kelly from @BellevilleSens. — Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) April 5, 2022

Kelly, 22, has played 27 games in the NHL this season, registering five goals and adding one assist.

The Cambrose, AB, native was signed by the Senators as an undrafted free agent in 2017.