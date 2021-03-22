Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

OTTAWA SENATORS

The Ottawa Senators have recalled C Clark Bishop, G Filip Gustavsson and D Artem Zub from the taxi squad, the team announced on Monday. They have also added LW Vitaly Abramov and G Kevin Mandolese to the taxi squad.

MONTREAL CANADIENS

Tyler Toffoli did not practice with the Montreal Canadiens on Monday. The 28-year-old missed Saturday's game against the Vancouver Canucks after suffering a lower-body injury late in Friday's game.

Canadiens interim head coach Dominique Ducharme said Toffoli will miss the three-game series against the Edmonton Oilers.

He has appeared in 30 games this season for the Canadiens and has a team-leading 18 goals with nine assists.

Tyler Toffoli is absent from today's morning skate.



Have a look at the lines and D pairings.#GoHabsGohttps://t.co/cIrAw2BBzh — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) March 22, 2021

Canadiens Lines vs. Oilers:

Tatar - Danault - Gallagher

Drouin - Suzuki - Anderson

Lehkonen - Kotkaniemi - Armia

Byron - Evans - Perry

Edmundson - Weber

Kulak - Petry

Romanov - Mete

Price projected to start

Allen

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS

The Toronto Maple Leafs have reassigned goaltender Ian Scott to the team's taxi squad.

Goaltender Ian Scott has been reassigned to the @MapleLeafs taxi squad. — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) March 22, 2021

NEW YORK RANGERS

Brett Howden did not skate this morning will not play for the New York Rangers tonight against the Buffalo Sabres.

Keith Kinkaid will get the start between the pipes with Alexandar Georgiev as the backup.

Vitaly Kravtsov will have a cardiac screening today as part of COVID protocol.

#NYR pregame updates:



-Howden did not skate this morning & will be unavailable tonight

-Gauthier in vs. BUF, Kinkaid in net, Georgiev backing up

-Shesterkin skated this morning with the team — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) March 22, 2021

#NYR pregame updates (cont'd):



-Kravtsov has cardiac screening today as part of COVID protocol; will be available to begin participating with the team tomorrow if cleared — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) March 22, 2021

CAROLINA HURRICANES

Alex Nedeljkovic will start in net for the Hurricanes against the Columbus Blue Jackets according to head coach Rod Brind'Amour.

Alex Nedeljkovic will start in net tonight for the #Canes, according to head coach Rod Brind'Amour. — Michael Smith (@MSmithCanes) March 22, 2021

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS

Brian Elliott will start in goal for the Flyers against the New York Islanders.

Shayne Gostisbehere enters the lineup, replacing Nate Prosser.

Carter Hart is scheduled to start in goal on Tuesday.