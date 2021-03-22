3h ago
Ice Chips: Sens recall three from taxi squad
Sens expecting hard-hitting game against Flames
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
OTTAWA SENATORS
The Ottawa Senators have recalled C Clark Bishop, G Filip Gustavsson and D Artem Zub from the taxi squad, the team announced on Monday. They have also added LW Vitaly Abramov and G Kevin Mandolese to the taxi squad.
MONTREAL CANADIENS
Tyler Toffoli did not practice with the Montreal Canadiens on Monday. The 28-year-old missed Saturday's game against the Vancouver Canucks after suffering a lower-body injury late in Friday's game.
Canadiens interim head coach Dominique Ducharme said Toffoli will miss the three-game series against the Edmonton Oilers.
He has appeared in 30 games this season for the Canadiens and has a team-leading 18 goals with nine assists.
Canadiens Lines vs. Oilers:
Tatar - Danault - Gallagher
Drouin - Suzuki - Anderson
Lehkonen - Kotkaniemi - Armia
Byron - Evans - Perry
Edmundson - Weber
Kulak - Petry
Romanov - Mete
Price projected to start
Allen
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS
The Toronto Maple Leafs have reassigned goaltender Ian Scott to the team's taxi squad.
NEW YORK RANGERS
Brett Howden did not skate this morning will not play for the New York Rangers tonight against the Buffalo Sabres.
Keith Kinkaid will get the start between the pipes with Alexandar Georgiev as the backup.
Vitaly Kravtsov will have a cardiac screening today as part of COVID protocol.
CAROLINA HURRICANES
Alex Nedeljkovic will start in net for the Hurricanes against the Columbus Blue Jackets according to head coach Rod Brind'Amour.
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS
Brian Elliott will start in goal for the Flyers against the New York Islanders.
Shayne Gostisbehere enters the lineup, replacing Nate Prosser.
Carter Hart is scheduled to start in goal on Tuesday.