Ottawa Senators

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

After picking up defenceman Mike Reilly from the Montreal Canadiens Thursday night, the Sens announced Friday morning that they have sent 20-year-old defenceman Erik Brannstrom to the AHL's Belleville Senators. Reilly was acquired in exchange for 2021 fifth-round pick and forward Andrew Sturtz.

Reilly has four assists in 14 games, while Brannstrom has four assists in 31 games.

New Jersey Devils

No. 1 pick Jack Hughes missed Thursday night's win over the New York Islanders with an upper-body injury and is considered day-to-day according to head coach Alain Nasreddine. Hughes suffered the injury Tuesday night against the Boston Bruins.

Hughes briefly took part in the team's morning skate Thursday but was held out for precautionary reasons. The team will play next on Saturday against the Colorado Avalanche.