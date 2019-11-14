1h ago
Ice Chips: Sens send Beaudin, Davidsson to AHL
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Ottawa Senators
The Ottawa Senators have re-assigned forwards J.C Beaudin and Jonathan Davidsson to their AHL affiliate the Belleville Senators.
Beaudin has appeared in 10 games this season registering one assist while Davidsson has only appeared in two games with one point.
Boston Bruins
The Bruins have announced that forward Zach Senyshyn suffered a lower body injury against the Florida Panthers on Nov. 12 and will be re-evaluated by the team in approximately four weeks.
With Senyshyn out, Bruins general manager Don Sweeney also announced that the team has recalled forward Trent Frederic from Providence.
The 21-year-old has skated in 15 games for Providence this season tallying five assists. the first round pick of Boston in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft also skated in 15 games for the Bruins last season.
Chicago Blackhawks
Defenseman Adam Boqvist has been sent down to the minors according to Tracey Meyers.
Boqvist has one goal in six games played with the Blackhawks this season and also has a goal in six games for the Rockford IceHogs, their AHL affiliate.
Buffalo Sabres
Sabres head coach Ralph Kruger has told Joe Yerdon of the Athletic that Marcus Johansson will not play through the weekend.
the 29-year-old has skated in 17 games this season scoring four goals and adding six assists.
Yerdon also added that Marco Scandella will return to the lineup tonight after having not played a game since Oct. 24 with a lower body injury.
Detroit Red Wings
The Red Wings have recalled Joe Hicketts from their AHL affiliate Grand Rapids Griffins.
The defenseman has one assist in four games this season with Detroit.