Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators have re-assigned forwards J.C Beaudin and Jonathan Davidsson to their AHL affiliate the Belleville Senators.

Mise à jour alignement : Les #Sens ont cédé J.C. Beaudin et Jonathan Davidsson à Belleville (LAH). — Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) November 14, 2019

Beaudin has appeared in 10 games this season registering one assist while Davidsson has only appeared in two games with one point.

Boston Bruins

The Bruins have announced that forward Zach Senyshyn suffered a lower body injury against the Florida Panthers on Nov. 12 and will be re-evaluated by the team in approximately four weeks.

With Senyshyn out, Bruins general manager Don Sweeney also announced that the team has recalled forward Trent Frederic from Providence.

The 21-year-old has skated in 15 games for Providence this season tallying five assists. the first round pick of Boston in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft also skated in 15 games for the Bruins last season.

Chicago Blackhawks

Defenseman Adam Boqvist has been sent down to the minors according to Tracey Meyers.

Blackhawks reassign Adam Boqvist to Rockford. The expected move with Connor Murphy on the cusp of returning. — Tracey Myers (@Tramyers_NHL) November 14, 2019

Boqvist has one goal in six games played with the Blackhawks this season and also has a goal in six games for the Rockford IceHogs, their AHL affiliate.

Buffalo Sabres

Sabres head coach Ralph Kruger has told Joe Yerdon of the Athletic that Marcus Johansson will not play through the weekend.

Per Ralph: Marcus Johansson will not play through the weekend. They’re aiming for him to be back Tuesday against Minnesota. It’s an upper body issue for him and he’s day to day. — Joe Yerdon (@JoeYerdon) November 14, 2019

the 29-year-old has skated in 17 games this season scoring four goals and adding six assists.

Yerdon also added that Marco Scandella will return to the lineup tonight after having not played a game since Oct. 24 with a lower body injury.

Detroit Red Wings

The Red Wings have recalled Joe Hicketts from their AHL affiliate Grand Rapids Griffins.

The defenseman has one assist in four games this season with Detroit.