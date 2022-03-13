Ice Chips: Laine in, Voracek out for Blue Jackets

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Columbus Blue Jackets

Forward Patrik Laine will play on Sunday against the Vegas Golden Knights, according to Aaron Portzline of The Athletic

#CBJ Patrik Laine will play tonight vs. #VGK.



“Feels fine. No issues. Good to go,” he said. “I’ve had quite a few surgeries on this same knee, so I was kinda worried about that a little bit. It was hurting quite a bit, but not it feels fine. Still sore, but nothing major." — Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) March 13, 2022

Laine, 23, left Friday's 3-2 shootout victory over the Minnesota Wild with a knee injury and did not return.

The 6-foot-5 forward has 22 goals and 42 points in 40 games this season.

Forward Jakub Voracek will not be available on Sunday's game against the Golden Knights due to a knee injury, according to Portzline.

#CBJ Jakub Voracek out tonight, but listed day-to-day per coach Brad Larsen



Patrik Laine questionable for tonight vs. #VGK.



Needless to say, this is deemed good news given how Voracek and Laine looked late Friday. — Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) March 13, 2022

Voracek, 32, was injured in a knee-on-knee collision with Wild forward Marcus Foligno during the Blue Jacket's 3-2 shootout victory on Friday and is considered to be day-to-day.

The 6-foot-2 forward has three goals and 43 points in 57 games this season.

Forward Justin Danforth will not be available to the Blue Jackets on Sunday due to an undisclosed injury.

#CBJ coach Brad Larsen said Justin Danforth remains day to day and will not play tonight.



If Laine can't go, Jackets only have 11 forwards on the roster. Could go seven D or could make a recall. "We'll see," Lars says.



Elvis Merzlikins will be the goalie tonight vs. Vegas. — Jeff Svoboda (@JacketsInsider) March 13, 2022

Danforth, 28, has five goals and seven points in 23 games this season.

Elvis Merzlikins will be in net on Sunday against the Golden Knights.

The 27-year-old has a 20-15-3 record with a .903 save percentage and 3.42 goals-against average this season.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Petr Mrazek will be in net when the Maple Leafs take on the Buffalo Sabres at the Heritage Classic in Hamilton on Sunday, according to TSN's Mark Masters.

Petr Mrazek starts Sunday in the Heritage Classic



Sheldon Keefe says fact it’s an outdoor game was part of the equation … also want to give him a chance to bounce back immediately @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) March 11, 2022

Mrazek, 30, has a 10-5-0 record with an .884 save percentage and 3.44 goals-against average this season.

Buffalo Sabres

Craig Anderson will be in on Sunday when the Sabres take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Heritage Classic in Hamilton, according to head coach Don Granato.

Don Granato says Craig Anderson in goal tomorrow. Mark Pysyk in for Casey Fitzgerald. Rasmus Asplund is expected to play. — Heather Engel (@engelheather) March 12, 2022

Anderson, 40, has a 9-8-0 record with a .904 save percentage and 3.01 goals-against average this season.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Tristan Jarry will be in net on Sunday against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Jarry, 26, has a 28-12-6 record with a .921 save percentage and 2.33 goals-against average this season.

Winnipeg Jets

Connor Hellebuyck is expected to start on Sunday against the St. Louis Blues, according to team reporter Mitchell Clinton.

Looks like Neal Pionk will take the morning skate for the first time in a while. He’s been only playing games for the last couple weeks.



Hellebuyck going through starting routine. — Mitchell Clinton (@MitchellClinton) March 13, 2022

Hellebuyck, 28, has a 19-21-9 record with a .908 save percentage and 2.99 goals against average this season.

The Jets used these lines during Sunday's morning skate, according to Clinton:

No line-up changes for the #NHLJets.



Stastny-Scheifele-Wheeler

Connor-Dubois-Svechnikov

Copp-Lowry-Ehlers

Harkins-Toninato-Vesalainen

Morrissey-Schmidt

Dillon-Pionk

Stanley-Schmidt — Mitchell Clinton (@MitchellClinton) March 13, 2022

Stastny - Scheifele - Wheeler

Connor - Dubois - Svechnikov

Copp - Lowry - Ehlers

Harkins - Toninato - Vesalainen

Morrissey - Schmidt

Dillon - Pionk

Stanley - Schmidt