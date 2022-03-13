31m ago
Ice Chips: Laine in, Voracek out for Blue Jackets
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Columbus Blue Jackets
Forward Patrik Laine will play on Sunday against the Vegas Golden Knights, according to Aaron Portzline of The Athletic
Laine, 23, left Friday's 3-2 shootout victory over the Minnesota Wild with a knee injury and did not return.
The 6-foot-5 forward has 22 goals and 42 points in 40 games this season.
Forward Jakub Voracek will not be available on Sunday's game against the Golden Knights due to a knee injury, according to Portzline.
Voracek, 32, was injured in a knee-on-knee collision with Wild forward Marcus Foligno during the Blue Jacket's 3-2 shootout victory on Friday and is considered to be day-to-day.
The 6-foot-2 forward has three goals and 43 points in 57 games this season.
Forward Justin Danforth will not be available to the Blue Jackets on Sunday due to an undisclosed injury.
Danforth, 28, has five goals and seven points in 23 games this season.
Elvis Merzlikins will be in net on Sunday against the Golden Knights.
The 27-year-old has a 20-15-3 record with a .903 save percentage and 3.42 goals-against average this season.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Petr Mrazek will be in net when the Maple Leafs take on the Buffalo Sabres at the Heritage Classic in Hamilton on Sunday, according to TSN's Mark Masters.
Mrazek, 30, has a 10-5-0 record with an .884 save percentage and 3.44 goals-against average this season.
Buffalo Sabres
Craig Anderson will be in on Sunday when the Sabres take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Heritage Classic in Hamilton, according to head coach Don Granato.
Anderson, 40, has a 9-8-0 record with a .904 save percentage and 3.01 goals-against average this season.
Pittsburgh Penguins
Tristan Jarry will be in net on Sunday against the Carolina Hurricanes.
Jarry, 26, has a 28-12-6 record with a .921 save percentage and 2.33 goals-against average this season.
Winnipeg Jets
Connor Hellebuyck is expected to start on Sunday against the St. Louis Blues, according to team reporter Mitchell Clinton.
Hellebuyck, 28, has a 19-21-9 record with a .908 save percentage and 2.99 goals against average this season.
The Jets used these lines during Sunday's morning skate, according to Clinton:
Stastny - Scheifele - Wheeler
Connor - Dubois - Svechnikov
Copp - Lowry - Ehlers
Harkins - Toninato - Vesalainen
Morrissey - Schmidt
Dillon - Pionk
Stanley - Schmidt