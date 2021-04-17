Johnson: In a big moment, Toffoli came through for Montreal

MONTREAL CANADIENS

The Montreal Canadiens have assigned goaltender Michael McNiven to the Laval Rocket of the American Hockey League.

Les Canadiens ont cédé Michael McNiven au Rocket de Laval dans la Ligue américaine.



BUFFALO SABRES

Forward Kyle Okposo underwent surgery to repair a broken bone in his cheek and will miss the rest of the season. The 33-year-old has two goals and 11 assists over 35 games this season with Buffalo.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS

Devils head coach Lindy Ruff confirms that forward prospect Nolan Foote will debut for the team this weekend. The 20-year-old is the son of former NHLer Adam Foote.

Foote has appeared in 20 games this year for the Binghamton Devils of the American Hockey League and scored six goals with 10 assists.

The NHL debut of #NJDevils Nolan Foote should come this weekend.



WASHINGTON CAPITALS

Ilya Samsonov will get the start in net for the Washington Capitals as they face the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday. The 24-year-old has a 10-3-1 record with a 2.83 GAA this season for the Capitals.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS

Goaltender Carter Hart is out on Saturday for the Philadelphia Flyers with a lower-body injury. Hart is 9-11-5 this season with a 3.67 GAA and .877 save percentage for the Flyers.