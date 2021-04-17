1h ago
Ice Chips: Flyers G Hart (LBI) out on Saturday
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
MONTREAL CANADIENS
The Montreal Canadiens have assigned goaltender Michael McNiven to the Laval Rocket of the American Hockey League.
BUFFALO SABRES
Forward Kyle Okposo underwent surgery to repair a broken bone in his cheek and will miss the rest of the season. The 33-year-old has two goals and 11 assists over 35 games this season with Buffalo.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS
Devils head coach Lindy Ruff confirms that forward prospect Nolan Foote will debut for the team this weekend. The 20-year-old is the son of former NHLer Adam Foote.
Foote has appeared in 20 games this year for the Binghamton Devils of the American Hockey League and scored six goals with 10 assists.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS
Ilya Samsonov will get the start in net for the Washington Capitals as they face the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday. The 24-year-old has a 10-3-1 record with a 2.83 GAA this season for the Capitals.
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS
Goaltender Carter Hart is out on Saturday for the Philadelphia Flyers with a lower-body injury. Hart is 9-11-5 this season with a 3.67 GAA and .877 save percentage for the Flyers.