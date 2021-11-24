Habs Ice Chips: Allen returns, while Price continues to work his way back

Philadelphia Flyers

The Flyers have recalled forward Morgan Frost from AHL Lehigh Valley under emergency conditions.

Transaction: We have recalled forward Morgan Frost from the @LVPhantoms (AHL) under emergency conditions. pic.twitter.com/Ihyt3DxY2t — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) November 24, 2021

Frost, 22, has three goals and 15 points in 16 games with Lehigh Valley this season. He skated in two NHL games with the Flyers in 2020-21, going scoreless.

Seattle Kraken

The Kraken have activated forward Mason Appleton off injured reserve and Nathan Bastian has been placed on waivers.

Appleton hasn't played since Oct. 26 due to a lower-body injury. He has one assists in seven games this season.

Bastian has a goal and an assist in 12 games in 2021-22.

#SeaKraken forward Mason Appleton has been activated off of Injured Reserve (IR) and forward Nathan Bastian has been placed on waivers. — Seattle Kraken PR (@SeattleKrakenPR) November 24, 2021

Montreal Canadiens

Head coach Dominique Ducharme says that forward Cedric Paquette is ready to return and will be a game-time decision along with Michael Pezzetta, Sami Niku and Mattias Norlinder.

Paquette was injured on Nov. 9 against the Los Angeles Kings. The 28-year-old has zero points in 10 games this season.

Dominique Ducharme indique que Cédric Paquette est prêt à revenir. Les changements à la formation seront apportés avant le match.



Dominique Ducharme says that Cedric Paquette is ready to return. Other lineup decisions will be made closer to game time.#GoHabsGo — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) November 24, 2021

L'entraîneur-chef précise que la présence de Paquette, Michael Pezzetta, Sami Niku et Mattias Norlinder sera décidée en avant-match.



The coach also says that Paquette, Michael Pezzetta, Sami Niku, and Mattias Norlinder will be game-time decisions.#GoHabsGo — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) November 24, 2021

The Canadiens are in action tonight as they kick off their three-game road trip against the Washington Capitals.

Nashville Predators

The Predators have assigned forward Michael McCarron to AHL Milwauke. Defenceman Ben Harpur has also been assigned to the Admirals on a conditioning loan.

McCarron, 26, is scoreless in six games with the Predators this season. He has two assists in seven AHL games.

Harpur, 26, has appeared in four games for Nashville this season.

Boston Bruins

Per head coach Bruce Cassidy, tonight's goalie will be a game-time decision. Linus Ullmark was schedule to start but tweaked something during the morning skate.

The Bruins take on the Buffalo Sabres tonight.

Per Coach Cassidy, tonight’s goalie will be a game-time decision. Linus Ullmark was scheduled to start but tweaked something during morning skate. pic.twitter.com/sbQUg8svTz — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 24, 2021

Washington Capitals

The Capitals have recalled forwards Michael Sgarbossa and Beck Malenstyn from AHL Hershey.

NEWS | The Capitals have recalled forwards Michael Sgarbossa and Beck Malenstyn from the Hershey Bears. https://t.co/5rjaZaA4ER — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 24, 2021

Sgarbossa, 29, leads Hershey with eight goals and 14 points this season.

Malenstyn, 23, has three points in 15 games for Hershey.