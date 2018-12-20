3h ago
Ice Chips: Price starts again for Habs
TSN.ca Staff
Montreal Canadiens
Head coach Claude Julien told reporters on Thursday morning that his lineup will remain the same against Arizona, with Carey Price starting in net for the second time in as many nights.
Philadelphia Flyers
Goaltender Carter Hart will get the nod Thursday, reports Sam Carchidi of the Philadelphia Inquirer.
Hart won his first start earlier this week, helping the Flyers to a 3-2 victory.
Winnipeg Jets
Nic Petan will centre the fourth line Thursday night with Brendan Lemieux and Mason Appleton, reports TSN 1290's Brian Munz.
Maurice would not comment on which of his top nine forwards comes out due to a minor injury.
Connor Hellebuyck will start.
Ottawa Senators
Chris Tierney moved from the Sens' third line centre to first line wing Thursday at practice according to TSN's Brent Wallace. It's the first time this season he's played wing.
The Senators are in New Jersey tomorrow, while head coach Guy Boucher is expected to confirm that Matt Duchene will make his return. Here were the lines at their skate:
Tierney-Duchene-Boedker
Tkachuk-White-Stone
Dzingel-Smith-Ryan
Paajarvi-Paul-Pyatt
Chabot-Demelo
Lajoie-Ceci
Borowiecki-Jaros
Falk-Harpur
Calgary Flames
The Flames have recalled forwards Ryan Lomberg and Buddy Robinson from the AHL's Stockton Heat, while forward Kerby Rychel has been sent down.
Lomberg has appeared in three games for Calgary this season and missed two due to suspension.
Robinson has 12 points in 26 AHL games this season.
Meanwhile, head coach Bill Peters said forward Michael Frolik is "really close" to returning from a lower-body injury. He is expected to be out until after the Christmas break, adds Peters.
He has missed the last 14 contests.
New Jersey Devils
Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood was in the starter's net Thursday morning ahead of their matchup with the Columbus Blue Jackets.
If all goes as expected, it will be Blackwood's first career NHL start. He made his first appearance in relief of Keith Kinkaid earlier this week against the Toronto Maple Leafs, allowing two goals on 10 shots.
Pittsburgh Penguins
The Penguins have sent forward Garrett Wilson to the AHL's Scranton Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, the team announced Thursday.
He has two assists in 14 games so far this season for the Pens.
NHL Game Notes
Drawn Penalty Leaders This Season
(minor penalties)
Player Team Drawn
Barkov* FLA 24
MacKinnon COL 22
Pastrnak BOS 20
Dubois CLS 18
Foegele CAR 17
Gaudreau CGY 17
*0PIM on the season
Short Handed Goal Leaders
Team ShG
Arizona Coyotes* 11
Calgary Flames 9
Vancouver Canucks 6
6 teams tied with 5
*Opponents have 11PPG
Longest Goal Scoring Streaks on the Season
GM PLAYER TEAM G
7 CAM ATKINSON COLUMBUS 9
6 ALEX OVECHKIN WASHINGTON 10
6 AUSTON MATTHEWS TORONTO 10
6 TOM WILSON WASHINGTON 7
6 NATHAN MACKINNON COLORADO 7
5 TIMO MEIER SAN JOSE 6
5 MATHIEU PERREAULT WINNIPEG 5 (Active)
5 CONNOR MCDAVID EDMONTON 5
5 FILIP CHYTIL NY RANGERS 5
Leafs PP
1-7 Games 8-34
9/19 PPG/PPO 12/75
47.4 PP% 16
1st Rank T24th
(PP 0/17 last 4GP)
Ducks (43P) at Bruins (40P) - 7PM (Dec 20)
ANA 2-0-0 vs BOS in 17-18, 3GA. ANA 9 straight wins vs BOS
BOS: (18-12-4)
2-2-0 last 4GP at home vs ANA, 14GF, PP 2/15
Pastrnak (2G, 9A) last 7GP
ANA: (19-12-5)
2-1-0 on road trip, 6GA, PK 9/10
Getzlaf (1G, 6A) last 5GP
Panthers (32P) at Leafs (46P) - 7PM (Dec 20)
FLA 1-0-0 vs TOR in 18-19, OTW at home. TOR 5 straight home wins vs FLA
TOR: (22-10-2)
Coming off a 2-2-1 road trip, 18GF, PP 1/19
Marner (3G) last 2GP
FLA: (13-13-6)
Won 2 straight, 9GF, PP 3/7
Huberdeau (5G, 17A) last 12GP
Predators (46P) at Flyers (30P) - 7PM (Dec 20)
NSH 2-0-0 vs PHI in 17-18, both wins by 1G. NSH has won 3 straight vs PHI, 2 of the wins in PHI
PHI: (13-15-4)
2-1-1 last 4GP at home, 10GA, PK 13/14
Giroux (3G, 9A) last 9GP
NSH: (20-9-3)
0-6-2 last 8GP on road, 17GF, PK 3/27
Johansen (4A) last 2GP
Wild (36P) at Penguins (38P) - 7PM (Dec 20)
Teams split 2GP in 17-18, PIT winning at home. PIT won 4 of past 5 at home vs MIN
PIT: (16-12-6)
4-1-0 last 5GP at home, 23GF, PP 4/14
Crosby (1G, 5A) 4 game PT streak
MIN: (17-14-2)
Lost 2 straight, both at home, 1GF, PP 0/4
Granlund (5A) last 4GP
Wings (33P) at Hurricanes (33P) - 7PM (Dec 20)
CAR 1-0-1 vs DET in 18-19, 0-0-1 at home
CAR: (14-13-5)
1-1-2 last 4GP at home, 10GF, PP 4/22
Aho (5G, 3A) 5 game PT streak
DET: (14-16-5)
0-3-1 last 4GP, 16GA, PK 9/13
Larkin (4G, 7A) 8 game PT streak
Devils (29P) at Jackets (39P) - 7PM (Dec 20)
CLS 3-1-0 vs NJ in 17-18, winning final 3 meetings.
CLS: (18-12-3)
2-0-1 last 3GP, all at home, 3GA, PK 5/5
Atkinson (4A) last 6GP
NJ: (11-14-7)
1-4-3 last 8GP on road, 31GA, PK 16/20
Hall (5A) last 5GP
Hawks (28P) at Stars (37P) - 830PM (Dec 20)
DAL 4-0-0 vs CHI in 17-18, 7GA.
DAL: (17-14-3)
Won 5 straight at home, 7GA, PK 12/13
Seguin (2G, 3A) last 3GP
CHI: (11-19-6)
Lost 5 straight on the road, 25GA, PK 8/14
Kane (2G, 7A) last 8GP
Lightning (54P) at Flames (46P) - 9PM (Dec 20)
Teams split 2GP in 17-18, TB winning in CGY. TB 2 straight wins in CGY, 13GF
CGY: (22-11-2)
7-0-1 last 8GP at home, 37GF, PP 7/30
Gaudreau (3G, 3A) last 4GP
TB: (26-7-2)
9-0-1 last 10GP, 49GF, PK 12/32
Kucherov (3G, 5A) 6 game PT streak
Canadiens (39P) at Coyotes (30P) - 9PM (Dec 20)
ARZ 2-0-0 vs MTL in 17-18, 5GF in each game. ARZ 2-0-1 last 3GP at home vs MTL, 15GF
ARZ: (14-17-2)
Lost 2 straight, 1GF, PP 0/5
Keller (0P) last 2GP, -3, 5 shots on net
MTL: (17-13-5)
Lost 2 straight, 1GF, PP 1/7
Domi (0P) last 2GP, 3 shots on net
Blues (30P) at Canucks (36P) - 10PM (Dec 20)
VAN 1-0-0 vs STL in 18-19, 6-1 win in STL. STL 4-0-1 last 5GP in VAN
VAN: (16-17-4)
5-1-1 last 7GP, 28GF, PP 5/24
Pettersson (4G, 9A) last 8GP
STL: (13-15-4)
3-1-0 last 4GP, 14GF, PP 1/11
O'Reilly (1G, 3A) last 5GP
Islanders (38P) at Knights (40P) - 10PM (Dec 20)
VGS 1-0-0 vs NYI in 18-19, 3-2 win at NYI. NYI 1-0-0 in VGS in 17-18
VGS: (19-15-2)
Coming off a 2-1-1 road trip, 11GF, PP 3/7
Marchessault (2G, 4A) last 7GP
NYI: (17-12-4)
Won 3 straight, 5GA, PK 7/9
Bailey (5A) last 6GP
Jets (46P) at Sharks (43P) - 1030PM (Dec 20)
WPG 2-1-0 vs SJ in 17-18, winning final 2 meetings. SJ 2-0-1 last 3GP at home vs WPG
SJ: (19-11-5)
Won 5 straight, 24GF, PP 3/7
Couture (3G, 3A) last 3GP
WPG: (22-10-2)
5-1-0 last 6GP on road, 23GF, PP 4/20 (lost last)
Perreault (5G) has scored in 5 straight games, and (5G, 1A) has PTS in 6 straight GP