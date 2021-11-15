5h ago
Ice Chips: Ellis re-injured in first game back with Flyers
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Philadelphia Flyers
It appears Ryan Ellis is now considered week-to-week after Saturday's game against Dallas. According to Alain Vigneault, Ellis was re-injured in his first game back with the team.
Columbus Blue Jackets
The Blue Jackets skated Monday morning and it saw the return of Adam Boqvist, Max Domi and Emil Bemström. It has yet to be confirmed but it looks as if Boqvist will return to the lineup while Domi and Bemström skated but weren't included in line rushes.
It also appears Justin Danforth will make his NHL debut tonight against the Red Wings, and that goaltender Elvis Merzlikins will get the start.
St. Louis Blues
The St. Louis Blues have placed Kyle Clifford on waivers.
The Blues also announced more roster moves Monday morning. The team recalled defenseman Scott Perunovich from the Springfield Thunderbirds of the American Hockey League.
The Blues also announced the team assigned goaltender Joel Hofer, forward Dakota Joshua and defenseman Calle Rosen to the Thunderbirds.
New York Rangers
It was announced Monday that the Rangers have assigned forward Greg McKegg to the Hartford Wolf Pack of the AHL.
Detroit Red Wings
The Detroit Red Wings announced a couple of roster moves on Monday. Center Mitchell Stephens was placed on the injured reserve, retroactive to November 13th.
In a corresponding move, the team recalled Joe Veleno from the Grand Rapids Griffins of the AHL. Veleno has played in four NHL games this season, recording two points (1G, 1A).
Washington Capitals
The Capitals announced the team had recalled Garrett Pilon from the AHL's Hershey Bears.
Pilon has played in one other NHL game in his career.
Toronto Maple Leafs
The Maple Leafs have been juggling the lines lately and it will continue Tuesday against the Nashville Predators. Sheldon Keefe confirmed that Timothy Liljegren will sit and Rasmus Sandin will get back in.
It was also announced that Joey Anderson has been loaned to the AHL's Toronto Marlies.