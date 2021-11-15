Ice Chips: Ellis re-injured in first game back with Flyers

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Philadelphia Flyers

It appears Ryan Ellis is now considered week-to-week after Saturday's game against Dallas. According to Alain Vigneault, Ellis was re-injured in his first game back with the team.

Injury update: Per AV, Flyers defenseman Ryan Ellis suffered a re-injury on Saturday vs. Dallas and is now considered week-to-week. — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) November 15, 2021

Columbus Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets skated Monday morning and it saw the return of Adam Boqvist, Max Domi and Emil Bemström. It has yet to be confirmed but it looks as if Boqvist will return to the lineup while Domi and Bemström skated but weren't included in line rushes.

#CBJ rushes this morning:

Nyquist-Jenner-Bjorkstrand

Chinakhov-Sillinger-Voracek

Robinson-Kuraly-Texier

Hofmann-Roslovic-Danforth

Werenski-Bean

Gavrikov-Peeke

Bayreuther-Boqvist



So it looks like Boqvist returns and Danforth will make his NHL debut. Domi/Bemstrom also skating. — Jeff Svoboda (@JacketsInsider) November 15, 2021

It also appears Justin Danforth will make his NHL debut tonight against the Red Wings, and that goaltender Elvis Merzlikins will get the start.

#CBJ head coach Brad Larsen confirms F Justin Danforth to make his NHL debut, D Adam Boqvist returns tonight vs. the Wings. Stenlund, Carlsson out. Tonight’s goalie: Elvis Merzlikins. — Jeff Svoboda (@JacketsInsider) November 15, 2021

St. Louis Blues

The St. Louis Blues have placed Kyle Clifford on waivers.

Kyle Clifford on waivers today. — James Mirtle (@mirtle) November 15, 2021

The Blues also announced more roster moves Monday morning. The team recalled defenseman Scott Perunovich from the Springfield Thunderbirds of the American Hockey League.

Scott Perunovich has been recalled, and three others have been assigned to @ThunderbirdsAHL. https://t.co/LFvziYIzYU — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) November 15, 2021

The Blues also announced the team assigned goaltender Joel Hofer, forward Dakota Joshua and defenseman Calle Rosen to the Thunderbirds.

New York Rangers

It was announced Monday that the Rangers have assigned forward Greg McKegg to the Hartford Wolf Pack of the AHL.

UPDATE: Greg McKegg has been assigned to @WolfPackAHL. — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) November 15, 2021

Detroit Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings announced a couple of roster moves on Monday. Center Mitchell Stephens was placed on the injured reserve, retroactive to November 13th.

UPDATE: The Detroit #RedWings today recalled center Joe Veleno from the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins.



Additionally, center Mitchell Stephens has been placed on IR retroactive to Nov. 13. pic.twitter.com/Pc9Fdz3KFG — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) November 15, 2021

In a corresponding move, the team recalled Joe Veleno from the Grand Rapids Griffins of the AHL. Veleno has played in four NHL games this season, recording two points (1G, 1A).

Washington Capitals

The Capitals announced the team had recalled Garrett Pilon from the AHL's Hershey Bears.

NEWS | The Capitals have recalled forward Garrett Pilon from the Hershey Bears.https://t.co/Md6ed2k0cq — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 15, 2021

Pilon has played in one other NHL game in his career.

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs have been juggling the lines lately and it will continue Tuesday against the Nashville Predators. Sheldon Keefe confirmed that Timothy Liljegren will sit and Rasmus Sandin will get back in.

Sheldon Keefe confirms that Timothy Liljegren will be a scratch on Tuesday v Preds @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) November 15, 2021

It was also announced that Joey Anderson has been loaned to the AHL's Toronto Marlies.