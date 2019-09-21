Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
 

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs have assigned goaltender Brandon Halverson to the Toronto Marlies (AHL) and placed goaltender Kasimir Kaskisuo on waivers.

Here the lines and the players the Toronto Maple Leafs will take to Buffalo for Saturday's game.

Kapanen-Tavares-Marner 
Moore-Gauthier/Spezza *
Petan-Brooks-Korshkov 
Engvall-Elynuik-Bracco/Baptiste 

Muzzin-Barrie
Harpur-Schmaltz 
Gravel-Holl 
Duszak-Lindgren

Neuvirth 
Kaskisuo 

* Gauthier, Spezza rotating at C in rushes

Ottawa Senators

Ottawa Senators lines for Saturday's game against the Montreal Canadiens.

Tkachuk White C.Brown
Duclair Pageau Batherson
Formenton Norris Davidsson
Klimchuk Chlapik Veroneau

Chabot Zaitsev
Lajoie Demelo
Englund Goloubef

Anderson - starting
Daccord

Montreal Canadiens 

The Montreal Canadiens trimmed their training camp roster by 14 players on Saturday, assigning: Morgan Adams-Moisan, Connor LaCouvee, Ryan Culkin, David Sklenicka, William Pelletier, Nikita Jevpalovs, Joe Cox, Antoine Waked, Michael Pezzetta, Alexandre Alain, Hayden Verbeek, Michael McNiven, Maxim Lamarche and Lukas Vejdemo to Laval Rocket of the American Hockey League.

Tampa Bay Lightning

The Tampa Bay Lightning have assigned goaltender Louis Domingue to Syracuse Crunch of the AHL.  The hope from both the team and player is that another NHL team makes a call to acquire the goaltender before the start of the season, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

Waivers

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Garret Sparks among players placed on waivers on Saturday.

 Vancouver Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks have reduced their pre-season roster by seven players, sending six to the Utica Comets: Justin Bailey, Brogan Rafferty, Lukas Jasek, Olli Juolevi, Kole Lind and Josh Teves as well as releasing Landon Ferraro from his PTO.

 