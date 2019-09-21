27m ago
Ice Chips: Domingue sent to Syracuse (AHL)
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips. Tampa Bay Lightning have assigned goaltender Louis Domingue to Syracuse Crunch of the AHL. The hope is that a team makes a call to acquire the goaltender before the start of the season, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.
TSN.ca Staff
Chabot looking forward to building chemistry with Zaitsev
Toronto Maple Leafs
The Toronto Maple Leafs have assigned goaltender Brandon Halverson to the Toronto Marlies (AHL) and placed goaltender Kasimir Kaskisuo on waivers.
Here the lines and the players the Toronto Maple Leafs will take to Buffalo for Saturday's game.
Kapanen-Tavares-Marner
Moore-Gauthier/Spezza *
Petan-Brooks-Korshkov
Engvall-Elynuik-Bracco/Baptiste
Muzzin-Barrie
Harpur-Schmaltz
Gravel-Holl
Duszak-Lindgren
Neuvirth
Kaskisuo
This group is going to Buffalo
* Gauthier, Spezza rotating at C in rushes
Ottawa Senators
Ottawa Senators lines for Saturday's game against the Montreal Canadiens.
Tkachuk White C.Brown
Duclair Pageau Batherson
Formenton Norris Davidsson
Klimchuk Chlapik Veroneau
Chabot Zaitsev
Lajoie Demelo
Englund Goloubef
Anderson - starting
Daccord
Montreal Canadiens
The Montreal Canadiens trimmed their training camp roster by 14 players on Saturday, assigning: Morgan Adams-Moisan, Connor LaCouvee, Ryan Culkin, David Sklenicka, William Pelletier, Nikita Jevpalovs, Joe Cox, Antoine Waked, Michael Pezzetta, Alexandre Alain, Hayden Verbeek, Michael McNiven, Maxim Lamarche and Lukas Vejdemo to Laval Rocket of the American Hockey League.
Tampa Bay Lightning
Waivers
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Garret Sparks among players placed on waivers on Saturday.
Vancouver Canucks
The Vancouver Canucks have reduced their pre-season roster by seven players, sending six to the Utica Comets: Justin Bailey, Brogan Rafferty, Lukas Jasek, Olli Juolevi, Kole Lind and Josh Teves as well as releasing Landon Ferraro from his PTO.