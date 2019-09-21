Chabot looking forward to building chemistry with Zaitsev

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.



Toronto Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs have assigned goaltender Brandon Halverson to the Toronto Marlies (AHL) and placed goaltender Kasimir Kaskisuo on waivers.

The @MapleLeafs have assigned goaltender Brandon Halverson to the Toronto Marlies (AHL).



Goaltender Kasimir Kaskisuo has been placed on waivers. — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) September 21, 2019

Here the lines and the players the Toronto Maple Leafs will take to Buffalo for Saturday's game.

Kapanen-Tavares-Marner

Moore-Gauthier/Spezza *

Petan-Brooks-Korshkov

Engvall-Elynuik-Bracco/Baptiste

Muzzin-Barrie

Harpur-Schmaltz

Gravel-Holl

Duszak-Lindgren

Neuvirth

Kaskisuo

This group is going to Buffalo

* Gauthier, Spezza rotating at C in rushes

Lines at Leafs skate



* Goat, Spezza rotating at C in rushes — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) September 21, 2019

Ottawa Senators

Ottawa Senators lines for Saturday's game against the Montreal Canadiens.

Tkachuk White C.Brown

Duclair Pageau Batherson

Formenton Norris Davidsson

Klimchuk Chlapik Veroneau

Chabot Zaitsev

Lajoie Demelo

Englund Goloubef

Anderson - starting

Daccord

Sens line-up for tonight’s game vs MTL:

Montreal Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens trimmed their training camp roster by 14 players on Saturday, assigning: Morgan Adams-Moisan, Connor LaCouvee, Ryan Culkin, David Sklenicka, William Pelletier, Nikita Jevpalovs, Joe Cox, Antoine Waked, Michael Pezzetta, Alexandre Alain, Hayden Verbeek, Michael McNiven, Maxim Lamarche and Lukas Vejdemo to Laval Rocket of the American Hockey League.

The Canadiens have trimmed their training camp roster by 14 players.#GoHabsGo https://t.co/QVGrcvwVEY — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) September 21, 2019

Tampa Bay Lightning

The Tampa Bay Lightning have assigned goaltender Louis Domingue to Syracuse Crunch of the AHL. The hope from both the team and player is that another NHL team makes a call to acquire the goaltender before the start of the season, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

Louis Domingue assigned to Syracuse. The hope from Tampa Bay and Domingue is that an NHL team calls for him before the start of the season. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) September 21, 2019

Waivers

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Garret Sparks among players placed on waivers on Saturday.

The #MNWild have placed Sam Anas, Colton Beck, Gabriel Dumont, Mike Liambas and Hunter Warner on waivers today. They will be assigned to @IAWild on Sunday if they clear waivers. pic.twitter.com/hNPq4Admnq — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) September 21, 2019

Vancouver Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks have reduced their pre-season roster by seven players, sending six to the Utica Comets: Justin Bailey, Brogan Rafferty, Lukas Jasek, Olli Juolevi, Kole Lind and Josh Teves as well as releasing Landon Ferraro from his PTO.