Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Ottawa Senators

While head coach DJ Smith said Sunday that forward Scott Sabourin would return to the lineup Monday to face Buffalo (for the first time in 25 games after the hit in Boston), he updated this morning that Smith is out due to the flu.

Craig Anderson will start in goal.

Winnipeg Jets

Connor Hellebuyck was the only goalie taking part in the optional practice on Monday so Laurent Brossoit starts in goal against Montreal.