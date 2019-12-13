1h ago
Ice Chips: Sabourin sheds non-contact jersey
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Ottawa Senators
Sens forward Scott Sabourin practiced without a non-contact sweater this morning for a second consecutive day. The 27-year-old continues to progress his recovery after suffering a gruesome head injury due to a collision with David Backes on Nov. 2 against the Boston Bruins.
Sabourin originally returned to the ice on Dec. 9 in a non-contact practice jersey. He has two points in 11 games since making his NHL debut this season.
However, the Sens will be without forward Dylan DeMelo for an extended period of time due to a broken finger. He sustained the injury on Wednesday against the Montreal Canadiens. The 26-year-old has six points in 32 games so far this season.
Montreal Canadiens
Montreal skated this morning ahead of Saturday's home matchup with the Detroit Red Wings. Paul Byron participated in his first full practice since having surgery to repair a knee injury and appears to be available against the Red Wings after missing 13 games.
Byron has accumulated four points in 19 games played for the Canadiens this season.
The lines appear to be as follows:
Tatar - Danault - Gallagher
Lehkonen - Domi - Armia
Cousins - Suzuki - Weal
Byron - Thompson - Barber
Chiarot - Weber
Kulak - Petry
Leskinen - Fleury
Reilly - Folin
Price
Primeau
Pittsburgh Penguins
Penguins forward Joseph Blandisi has been re-assigned to the AHL's Wilks-Barre/Scranton Penguins following an emergency recall on Dec. 12. The 25-year-old has played in 12 games for the Pens this season and has accumulated three points in that time.
St. Louis Blues
The St. Louis Blues have assigned forward Austin Poganski to the AHL's San Antonio Rampage after making his NHL debut on Dec. 10 versus the Buffalo Sabres. The 23-year-old did not register a shot, hit, or point in 5:54 time on ice. Poganski has 13 points in 22 games with the Rampage.
Detroit Red Wings
Defenceman Madison Bowey has been recalled from the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins after posting an assist on the team's game-winning-goal against the San Diego Gulls on Dec. 11. It also happened to be Bowey's debut for the Griffins after clearing waivers on Dec. 10.
Bowey has played 22 games for the Red Wings this season and 39 overall since being acquired in a trade with the Washington Capitals last year. He has one goal and seven assists in 2019-20.
Colorado Avalanche
The Avs will be without star rookie defenceman Cale Makar for a third consecutive game after suffering an upper-body injury against the Boston Bruins on Dec. 7. Head coach Jared Bednar said Makar could return on Monday when the Avs take on the St. Louis Blues.