Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Ottawa Senators

Sens forward Scott Sabourin practiced without a non-contact sweater this morning for a second consecutive day. The 27-year-old continues to progress his recovery after suffering a gruesome head injury due to a collision with David Backes on Nov. 2 against the Boston Bruins.

Sabourin originally returned to the ice on Dec. 9 in a non-contact practice jersey. He has two points in 11 games since making his NHL debut this season.

Another positive sign. Scott Sabourin is on the ice for the 2nd day in a row in a regular jersey. pic.twitter.com/SsX0XmCVlr — TSN 1200 (@TSN1200) December 13, 2019

However, the Sens will be without forward Dylan DeMelo for an extended period of time due to a broken finger. He sustained the injury on Wednesday against the Montreal Canadiens. The 26-year-old has six points in 32 games so far this season.

Dylan DeMelo broke his finger Wednesday in Montreal. Will be out for an extended period. #Sens — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) December 13, 2019

Montreal Canadiens

Montreal skated this morning ahead of Saturday's home matchup with the Detroit Red Wings. Paul Byron participated in his first full practice since having surgery to repair a knee injury and appears to be available against the Red Wings after missing 13 games.

Byron has accumulated four points in 19 games played for the Canadiens this season.

Here are the forward lines and defensive pairings from Friday's practice at the Bell Sports Complex in Brossard.#GoHabsGohttps://t.co/uuAkDUBJRp — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) December 13, 2019

The lines appear to be as follows:

Tatar - Danault - Gallagher

Lehkonen - Domi - Armia

Cousins - Suzuki - Weal

Byron - Thompson - Barber

Chiarot - Weber

Kulak - Petry

Leskinen - Fleury

Reilly - Folin

Price

Primeau

Pittsburgh Penguins

Penguins forward Joseph Blandisi has been re-assigned to the AHL's Wilks-Barre/Scranton Penguins following an emergency recall on Dec. 12. The 25-year-old has played in 12 games for the Pens this season and has accumulated three points in that time.

St. Louis Blues

The St. Louis Blues have assigned forward Austin Poganski to the AHL's San Antonio Rampage after making his NHL debut on Dec. 10 versus the Buffalo Sabres. The 23-year-old did not register a shot, hit, or point in 5:54 time on ice. Poganski has 13 points in 22 games with the Rampage.

Detroit Red Wings

Defenceman Madison Bowey has been recalled from the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins after posting an assist on the team's game-winning-goal against the San Diego Gulls on Dec. 11. It also happened to be Bowey's debut for the Griffins after clearing waivers on Dec. 10.

Bowey has played 22 games for the Red Wings this season and 39 overall since being acquired in a trade with the Washington Capitals last year. He has one goal and seven assists in 2019-20.

The Detroit #RedWings today recalled defenseman Madison Bowey from the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins.



Details: https://t.co/5Pml9pMa0w pic.twitter.com/miHn3Qg2cL — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) December 13, 2019

Colorado Avalanche

The Avs will be without star rookie defenceman Cale Makar for a third consecutive game after suffering an upper-body injury against the Boston Bruins on Dec. 7. Head coach Jared Bednar said Makar could return on Monday when the Avs take on the St. Louis Blues.