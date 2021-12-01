Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Maple Leafs forward Ondrej Kase (upper body) skated for a second straight day but will not play tonight against the Colorado Avalanche.

Auston Matthews isn’t the only clean-shaven Leaf this morning



Ondrej Kase (upper body) is back on the ice for a second straight day … but will miss a third straight game tonight pic.twitter.com/0LTjWUIUWl — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) December 1, 2021

Seattle Kraken

The Seattle Kraken have placed forward Calle Jarnkrok and goaltender Chris Driedger on injured reserve, the team announced on Wednesday. Forward Kole Lind and goalie Joey Daccord have been recalled from the Charlotte Checkers.

#SeaKraken forward Calle Jarnkrok and goaltender Chris Driedger have been placed on IR.



Additionally, forward Kole Lind and goaltender Joey Daccord have been recalled from @CheckersHockey. pic.twitter.com/DuKZ0caj8w — Seattle Kraken PR (@SeattleKrakenPR) December 1, 2021

Tampa Bay Lightning

The Lightning have reassigned defenceman Sean Day to the AHL's Syracuse Crunch, the team announced on Wednesday.