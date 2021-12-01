25m ago
Ice Chips: Kraken place Jarnkrok, Driedger on IR
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Toronto Maple Leafs
Maple Leafs forward Ondrej Kase (upper body) skated for a second straight day but will not play tonight against the Colorado Avalanche.
Seattle Kraken
The Seattle Kraken have placed forward Calle Jarnkrok and goaltender Chris Driedger on injured reserve, the team announced on Wednesday. Forward Kole Lind and goalie Joey Daccord have been recalled from the Charlotte Checkers.
Tampa Bay Lightning
The Lightning have reassigned defenceman Sean Day to the AHL's Syracuse Crunch, the team announced on Wednesday.