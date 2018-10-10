Leafs Ice Chips: Kapanen gets big chance as Babcock shakes things up

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Ottawa Senators

Ottawa Senators forward Ryan Dzingel is not at the morning skate according to TSN's Brent Wallace.

Dzingel exited practice on Sunday twice with an undisclosed ailment and was a game-time decision to play on Monday against the Boston Bruins, however he did manage to suit up in that game.

The 26-year-old already has two goals and two assists in three games so far this season for the Senators.

Ottawa takes on the Philadelphia Flyers tonight.

Montreal Canadiens

Canadiens' lines at practice, per John Lu:

Tatar - Danault - Gallagher

Byron - Domi - Lehkonen

Drouin - Kotkaniemi - Armia

Hudon - Peca - Shaw

De la Rose - Plekanec - Scherbak

Mete - Petry

Reilly - Juulsen

Ouellet - Benn

Alzner

Price

Niemi

PP1:

Gallagher

Drouin Armia Tatar

Petry

PP2:

Lehkonen

Shaw Domi Kotkaniemi

Mete

Columbus Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets have assigned defenceman Gabriel Carlsson to the Cleveland Monsters of the American Hockey League.

The 21-year-old posted just one shot and two penalty minutes in one game this season before being sent down.

Since making his debut in 2016-17, he has three assists in 17 career games.

Washington Capitals

According to JJ Regan of NBC Washington, Capitals backup goaltender Pheonix Copley will get the start tomorrow in New Jersey against the Devils.

Copley has spent majoirty of his career in the AHL and has played in two career games at the NHL level since 2015.

The 26-year-old had a .896 save percentage and 2.91 goals against average in 41 games with the Hershey Bears last season.

TSN Game Notes

Flyers (2P) at Senators (3P) - 730PM (Oct 10)

OTT was 2-1-0 vs PHI in 17-18. 1-1-0 at home

OTT: (1-1-1)

13GA in 3GP. 0-0-1 at home, 2-8-2 last 12GP at home back to last season, 4.2GA/G

Chabot (2G, 3A) has a PT in all 3GP

PHI: (1-2-0)

Lost 2 straight,13GA. 1-1-0 on road, both games 5-2, PP 1/8

Giroux (4A) has an assist in all 3GP

Knights (2P) at Capitals (3P) - 8PM (Oct 10)

VGS was 2-0-0 vs WSH in 17-18 reg season. WSH won final 4GP vs VGS in SCF

WSH: (1-0-1)

13GF in 2GP, PP 4/8, 73 shots on net

Oshie (3G, 2A) in 2GP

VGS: (1-2-0)

5GF in 3GP, PP 0/8, 1-1-0 on the road

Marchessault (2G, 2A) has a PT in all 3GP

Coyotes (0P) at Ducks (6P) - 10PM (Oct 10)

ANA 1-0-0 vs ARZ in 18-19, shutout win in ARZ. ANA 5 straight home wins vs ARZ, 23GF

ANA: (3-0-0)

4GA in 3GP, PK 9/9, never started a season 4-0-0. Last time 3-0-0 was 06-07, started 12-0-4

Silfverberg (1G, 4A) has a PT in all 3GP

ARZ: (0-2-0)

0GF in 2GP, PP 0/6, 71 shots

Raanta 2.02GAA in 2GP, .911sv%