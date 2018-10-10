37m ago
Ice Chips: Sens' Dzingel misses morning skate
TSN.ca Staff
Ottawa Senators
Ottawa Senators forward Ryan Dzingel is not at the morning skate according to TSN's Brent Wallace.
Dzingel exited practice on Sunday twice with an undisclosed ailment and was a game-time decision to play on Monday against the Boston Bruins, however he did manage to suit up in that game.
The 26-year-old already has two goals and two assists in three games so far this season for the Senators.
Ottawa takes on the Philadelphia Flyers tonight.
Montreal Canadiens
Canadiens' lines at practice, per John Lu:
Tatar - Danault - Gallagher
Byron - Domi - Lehkonen
Drouin - Kotkaniemi - Armia
Hudon - Peca - Shaw
De la Rose - Plekanec - Scherbak
Mete - Petry
Reilly - Juulsen
Ouellet - Benn
Alzner
Price
Niemi
PP1:
Gallagher
Drouin Armia Tatar
Petry
PP2:
Lehkonen
Shaw Domi Kotkaniemi
Mete
Columbus Blue Jackets
The Blue Jackets have assigned defenceman Gabriel Carlsson to the Cleveland Monsters of the American Hockey League.
The 21-year-old posted just one shot and two penalty minutes in one game this season before being sent down.
Since making his debut in 2016-17, he has three assists in 17 career games.
Washington Capitals
According to JJ Regan of NBC Washington, Capitals backup goaltender Pheonix Copley will get the start tomorrow in New Jersey against the Devils.
Copley has spent majoirty of his career in the AHL and has played in two career games at the NHL level since 2015.
The 26-year-old had a .896 save percentage and 2.91 goals against average in 41 games with the Hershey Bears last season.
TSN Game Notes
Flyers (2P) at Senators (3P) - 730PM (Oct 10)
OTT was 2-1-0 vs PHI in 17-18. 1-1-0 at home
OTT: (1-1-1)
13GA in 3GP. 0-0-1 at home, 2-8-2 last 12GP at home back to last season, 4.2GA/G
Chabot (2G, 3A) has a PT in all 3GP
PHI: (1-2-0)
Lost 2 straight,13GA. 1-1-0 on road, both games 5-2, PP 1/8
Giroux (4A) has an assist in all 3GP
Knights (2P) at Capitals (3P) - 8PM (Oct 10)
VGS was 2-0-0 vs WSH in 17-18 reg season. WSH won final 4GP vs VGS in SCF
WSH: (1-0-1)
13GF in 2GP, PP 4/8, 73 shots on net
Oshie (3G, 2A) in 2GP
VGS: (1-2-0)
5GF in 3GP, PP 0/8, 1-1-0 on the road
Marchessault (2G, 2A) has a PT in all 3GP
Coyotes (0P) at Ducks (6P) - 10PM (Oct 10)
ANA 1-0-0 vs ARZ in 18-19, shutout win in ARZ. ANA 5 straight home wins vs ARZ, 23GF
ANA: (3-0-0)
4GA in 3GP, PK 9/9, never started a season 4-0-0. Last time 3-0-0 was 06-07, started 12-0-4
Silfverberg (1G, 4A) has a PT in all 3GP
ARZ: (0-2-0)
0GF in 2GP, PP 0/6, 71 shots
Raanta 2.02GAA in 2GP, .911sv%