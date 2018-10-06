Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Ottawa Senators

Forward Brady Tkachuk will not play Saturday against the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Senators' ruled the first round pick out for the game, with head coach Guy Boucher saying he hopes Tkachuk will make his NHL debut Monday against the Boston Bruins.

Morning skate lines

Dzingel Duchene White

Boedker Smith Stone

Formenton Tierney Ryan

Pyatt Carey Paajarvi

Chabot DeMelo

Borowiecki Wideman

Lajoie Ceci

Anderson starts.

Calgary Flames

Travis Hamonic is out week to week with a facial fracture. Dalton Prout draws into the lineup in his place and will play on the thirrd pairing with Juuso Valimaki and Michael Stone will play with Noah Hanifin in the second pairing.

Forward Curtis Lazar was sent to the Flames' AHL affiliate in Stockton and the team recalled Anthony Peluso.

Probable lines vs. Canucks

Gaudreau-Monahan-Lindholm

Tkachuk-Backlund-Czarnik

Dube-Ryan-Neal

Bennett-Jankowski-Frolik

Hathaway

Giordano-Brodie

Hanifin-Stone

Valimaki-Prout

Andersson

Smith

Rittich

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs will stick with their same lineup from opening night as they take on the Ottawa Senators Saturday night at home. Here are the lines courtesy of TSN's Kristen Shilton:

Hyman-Tavares-Marner

Marleau-Matthews-Ennis

Leivo-Kadri-Brown

Johnsson-Lindholm-Kapanen

Gauthier

Rielly-Hainsey

Gardiner-Zaitsev

Dermott-Ozhiganov

Marincin-Holl

Andersen starts

Sparks

Winnipeg Jets

Probable lines vs. Stars courtesy of TSN's Brian Munz:

Connor-Scheifele-Wheeler

Perreault-Little-Laine

Copp-Lowry-Tanev

Vesalainen-Roslovic-Ehlers

Morrissey-Trouba

Chiarot-Byfuglien

Morrow-Myers

Hellebuyck

Brossoit

Vancouver Canucks

Probable lines vs. Flames

Baertschi-Horvat-Boeser

Goldobin-Pettersson-Eriksson

Motte-Sutter- Virtanen

Leipsic-Beagle-Granlund

Roussel & Schaller



D Pairs:

Edler-Tanev

Del Zotto-Stecher

Pouliot-Gudbranson

Hutton-Biega



Markstron

Nillson



Tampa Bay Lightning

Head coach Jon Cooper said forward Tyler Johnson will miss Saturday's season opener against the Florida Panthers with an upper-body injury.

He skated in a regular jersey at practice on Friday but will now shift his attention to getting ready Game 2 next Thursday.

New Jersey Devils

Forward Jesper Bratt will miss two to three weeks with a broken jaw after taking a puck to the face in practice this week.

"He was in the corner and there was a shot that went to the net and it hit the crossbar and inadvertently hit him," head coach John Hynes told reporters in Sweden. "He has a fracture and no surgery is needed, so that's good news. He should be able to continue his physical activity over the course of that time and he'll be back ready to go when that time comes.”

Washington Capitals

Michal Kempny is on the ice Saturday for the Caps but is wearing a light blue non-contact jersey according to Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post. He has been sidelined since taking a hit from Robert Bortuzzo of the St. Louis Blues in the preseason.

Meanwhile, Brooks Orpik is taking a maintenance day.

Nashville Predators

Goaltender Juuse Saros will start for the Preds Saturday night as they take on the Islanders in New York.

Pekka Rinne made 34 saves in their 3-2 season-opening win over the New York Rangers.

Waivers

Simon Bourque (WPG) and Anthony Stolarz (PHI) clear waivers.