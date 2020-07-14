As training camps begin for each of the 24 team's in the NHL's Return to Play, TSN.ca keeps you updated with all the latest injury news and roster updates with Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

After the team announced Shea Weber was “unable to practice” he joined assistant coach Luke Richardson after the team skate to get some individual work in. Xavier Ouellet and Brett Kulak did not practice for the second consecutive day.

Tatar - Danault - Gallagher

Drouin - Suzuki - Armia

Byron - Kotkaniemi - Lehkonen

Weise - Evans - Weal

Poehling - Hudon -Belzile/Dauphin



Mete - Petry

Chiarot - Folin

Olofsson - Fleury

Juulsen - Brook



Price

Lindgren

Primeau

McNiven



Other missing players:

Domi

Romanov

Calgary Flames

Forward Derek Ryan was unable to participate in Tuesday's practice.

Ryan left the ice midway through yesterday’s practice with the main group and did not return.

First group lines:

Tkachuk-Backlund-Rieder

Quine-Monahan-Lindholm

Froese-Gawdin-Phillips

Ruzicka-*Mackey (holding Ryan’s spot)-Czarnik

Giordano-Brodie

Forbort-Gustafsson

Kylington-Stone

Valimaki-Yelesin

G:

Rittich

Gillies

Zagidulin

Edmonton Oilers

Caleb Jones was deemed unfit to practice with main group again on Tuesday.

The team had a 45 minute practice followed by a scrimmage.

RNH McDavid Kassian

Athanasiou Draisaitl Yamamoto

Ennis Sheahan Archibald

Neal Khaira Chiasson

Russel Haas Nygard



Klefbom Larsson

Nurse Bear

Russel Benning

Broberg Lagesson

Bouchard



Smith

Koskinen

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Torotno Maple Leafs worked on their special teams on Tuesday, with Tyson Barrie, Mitch Marner, John Tavares, Auston Matthews and William Nylander getting in some power play work.

Some notable penalty kill lines include:

Hyman-Kerfoot*

Mikheyev-Kapanen

Clifford-Goat

Engvall-Robertson

Muzzin-Holl

Rielly-Ceci

Dermott-Marincin/Rosen

* Marner working with PP today but projected to be on top PK unit, according to TSN's Mark Masters.

Columbus Blue Jackets

Pierre-Luc Dubois was on the ice Tuesday morning skating and shooting on one end of the ice while goalies worked with coaches on the other end.

According to Aaron Portzline of The Athletic, once the full group took the ice, Dubois departed. No update from GM Jarmo Kekalainen, who cited the NHL injury protocols.

#CBJ Pierre-Luc Dubois was out this morning before practice, skating and shooting on one end of the ice while goalies worked w coaches on the other end.



Boston Bruins

Marchand – Bergeron – Bjork

DeBrusk – Krejci – Kuhlman

Ritchie – Coyle – Kuraly

Nordstrom – Lindholm – Wagner

Carey – Studnicka – Senyshyn

Blidh

Chara – McAvoy

Krug – Carlo

Grzelcyk – Lauzon

Moore – Clifton

Vaakanainen

Rask

Halak

Vladar