As training camps begin for each of the 24 team's in the NHL's Return to Play, TSN.ca keeps you updated with all the latest injury news and roster updates with Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

After the team announced Shea Weber was “unable to practice” he joined assistant coach Luke Richardson after the team skate to get some individual work in. Xavier Ouellet and Brett Kulak did not practice for the second consecutive day.

Tatar - Danault - Gallagher
Drouin - Suzuki - Armia
Byron - Kotkaniemi - Lehkonen

Weise - Evans - Weal
Poehling - Hudon -Belzile/Dauphin

Mete - Petry

Chiarot - Folin

Olofsson - Fleury

Juulsen - Brook


Price
Lindgren
Primeau
McNiven

Other missing players:
Domi
Romanov

Calgary Flames

Forward Derek Ryan was unable to participate in Tuesday's practice.

Ryan left the ice midway through yesterday’s practice with the main group and did not return. 

First group lines:

Tkachuk-Backlund-Rieder

Quine-Monahan-Lindholm

Froese-Gawdin-Phillips

Ruzicka-*Mackey (holding Ryan’s spot)-Czarnik 

 

Giordano-Brodie

Forbort-Gustafsson 

Kylington-Stone

Valimaki-Yelesin

G:

Rittich

Gillies

Zagidulin

Edmonton Oilers

Caleb Jones was deemed unfit to practice with main group again on Tuesday.

The team had a 45 minute practice followed by a scrimmage. 

RNH McDavid Kassian
Athanasiou Draisaitl Yamamoto 
Ennis Sheahan Archibald 
Neal Khaira Chiasson 
Russel  Haas Nygard 

Klefbom Larsson
Nurse Bear 
Russel Benning 
Broberg Lagesson 
Bouchard 

Smith 
Koskinen 

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Torotno Maple Leafs worked on their special teams on Tuesday, with Tyson Barrie, Mitch Marner, John Tavares, Auston Matthews and William Nylander getting in some power play work.

Some notable penalty kill lines include:

Hyman-Kerfoot*
Mikheyev-Kapanen
Clifford-Goat
Engvall-Robertson

Muzzin-Holl
Rielly-Ceci
Dermott-Marincin/Rosen

* Marner working with PP today but projected to be on top PK unit, according to TSN's Mark Masters.

Columbus Blue Jackets

Pierre-Luc Dubois was on the ice Tuesday morning skating and shooting on one end of the ice while goalies worked with coaches on the other end.

According to Aaron Portzline of The Athletic, once the full group took the ice, Dubois departed. No update from GM Jarmo Kekalainen, who cited the NHL injury protocols.

Boston Bruins

Marchand – Bergeron – Bjork
DeBrusk – Krejci – Kuhlman
Ritchie – Coyle – Kuraly
Nordstrom – Lindholm – Wagner
Carey – Studnicka – Senyshyn
Blidh

Chara – McAvoy
Krug – Carlo
Grzelcyk – Lauzon
Moore – Clifton
Vaakanainen

Rask
Halak
Vladar