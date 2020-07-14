3h ago
Ice Chips: Weber skates after practice
As training camps begin for each of the 24 team's in the NHL's Return to Play, TSN.ca keeps you updated with all the latest injury news and roster updates with Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Montreal Canadiens
After the team announced Shea Weber was “unable to practice” he joined assistant coach Luke Richardson after the team skate to get some individual work in. Xavier Ouellet and Brett Kulak did not practice for the second consecutive day.
Tatar - Danault - Gallagher
Drouin - Suzuki - Armia
Byron - Kotkaniemi - Lehkonen
Weise - Evans - Weal
Poehling - Hudon -Belzile/Dauphin
Mete - Petry
Chiarot - Folin
Olofsson - Fleury
Juulsen - Brook
Price
Lindgren
Primeau
McNiven
Other missing players:
Domi
Romanov
Calgary Flames
Forward Derek Ryan was unable to participate in Tuesday's practice.
Ryan left the ice midway through yesterday’s practice with the main group and did not return.
First group lines:
Tkachuk-Backlund-Rieder
Quine-Monahan-Lindholm
Froese-Gawdin-Phillips
Ruzicka-*Mackey (holding Ryan’s spot)-Czarnik
Giordano-Brodie
Forbort-Gustafsson
Kylington-Stone
Valimaki-Yelesin
G:
Rittich
Gillies
Zagidulin
Edmonton Oilers
Caleb Jones was deemed unfit to practice with main group again on Tuesday.
The team had a 45 minute practice followed by a scrimmage.
RNH McDavid Kassian
Athanasiou Draisaitl Yamamoto
Ennis Sheahan Archibald
Neal Khaira Chiasson
Russel Haas Nygard
Klefbom Larsson
Nurse Bear
Russel Benning
Broberg Lagesson
Bouchard
Smith
Koskinen
Toronto Maple Leafs
The Torotno Maple Leafs worked on their special teams on Tuesday, with Tyson Barrie, Mitch Marner, John Tavares, Auston Matthews and William Nylander getting in some power play work.
Some notable penalty kill lines include:
Hyman-Kerfoot*
Mikheyev-Kapanen
Clifford-Goat
Engvall-Robertson
Muzzin-Holl
Rielly-Ceci
Dermott-Marincin/Rosen
* Marner working with PP today but projected to be on top PK unit, according to TSN's Mark Masters.
Columbus Blue Jackets
Pierre-Luc Dubois was on the ice Tuesday morning skating and shooting on one end of the ice while goalies worked with coaches on the other end.
According to Aaron Portzline of The Athletic, once the full group took the ice, Dubois departed. No update from GM Jarmo Kekalainen, who cited the NHL injury protocols.
#CBJ Pierre-Luc Dubois was out this morning before practice, skating and shooting on one end of the ice while goalies worked w coaches on the other end.— Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) July 14, 2020
Once the full group took the ice, Dubois departed. No update from GM Jarmo Kekalainen, who cited #NHL injury protocols.
Boston Bruins
Marchand – Bergeron – Bjork
DeBrusk – Krejci – Kuhlman
Ritchie – Coyle – Kuraly
Nordstrom – Lindholm – Wagner
Carey – Studnicka – Senyshyn
Blidh
Chara – McAvoy
Krug – Carlo
Grzelcyk – Lauzon
Moore – Clifton
Vaakanainen
Rask
Halak
Vladar