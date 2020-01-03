Sens Ice Chips: Help on the way soon for Ottawa's back end

Pittsburgh Penguins

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Sidney Crosby practiced with his teammates on Friday but still has not been cleared to play, meaning he will miss his 23rd straight game Saturday night in Montreal against the Canadiens.

He has not played since Nov. 9 and had sports hernia surgery on Nov. 14.

New York Islanders

The Islanders announced Friday that defenceman Adam Pelech has an Achilles injury and will miss the remainder of the regular season.

#Isles announce Adam Pelech has an Achilles injury and is done for the regular season.



Sebastian Aho is up from BPT. — Arthur Staple (@StapeAthletic) January 3, 2020

Lamoriello: Pelech injury occurred in pregame warmups, off ice, "a freak accident." Needs surgery. Recovery timeline is four months. — Arthur Staple (@StapeAthletic) January 3, 2020

Islanders president Lou Lamoriello told reporters the injury occurred in pre-game warmups off the ice, calling what happened "a freak accident." He will need surgery with the recovery timeline expected at about four months.

In 38 games for the Isles this season, Pelech has one goal and eight assists. The 25-year-old was selected in the third-round of the 2012 NHL Draft/

Winnipeg Jets

Bryan Little, Andrew Copp and Dmitry Kulikov are all on the ice Friday in non-contact jerseys as the Jets practice prior to their four-game road trip according to TSN's Brian Munz.

Bryan Little, Andrew Copp & Dmitry Kulikov are on the ice in non contact jerseys as @NHLJets practice prior to 4 game road trip. @TSN1290Radio @TSNHockey pic.twitter.com/fLSUNCqWT0 — Brian Munz (@BrianMunzTSN) January 3, 2020

Ottawa Senators

After picking up defenceman Mike Reilly from the Montreal Canadiens Thursday night, the Sens announced Friday morning that they have sent 20-year-old defenceman Erik Brannstrom to the AHL's Belleville Senators. Reilly was acquired in exchange for 2021 fifth-round pick and forward Andrew Sturtz.

Reilly has four assists in 14 games, while Brannstrom has four assists in 31 games.

Meanwhile, Nikita Zaitsev, who has missed the last eight games because of a foot injury, skated Friday morning wearing a regular jersey. Thomas Chabot did not skate according to TSN's Brent Wallace.

Nikita Zaitsev is skating this morning. (Regular jersey). Thomas Chabot not on the ice. #sens #tsn — Brent Wallace (@tsn_wally) January 3, 2020

New Jersey Devils

No. 1 pick Jack Hughes missed Thursday night's win over the New York Islanders with an upper-body injury and will also miss Saturday's game against the Colorado Avalanche according to team reporter Amanda Stein. Hughes suffered the injury Tuesday night against the Boston Bruins.

#NJDevils Jack Hughes is out tomorrow against the Avalanche — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) January 3, 2020

Hughes briefly took part in the team's morning skate Thursday but was held out for precautionary reasons.

Minnesota Wild

The Wild announced Friday that they have loaned defenceman Nick Seeler to the AHL's Iowa Wild for a conditioning stint.

Seeler is healthy but has not appeared in a game since Dec. 7 against the Carolina Hurricanes.