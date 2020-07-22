2h ago
Ice Chips: Crosby skates before practice
With training camps underway for each of the 24 team's in the NHL's Return to Play, TSN.ca keeps you updated with all the latest injury news and roster updates with Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Pittsburgh Penguins
Captain Sidney Crosby skated ahead of practice on Wednesday for the first time since leaving the team's scrimmage on Saturday with an undisclosed ailment.
Patric Hornqvist and Juuso Riikola joined the main group in practice on Wednesday for the first time since camp began.
Florida Panthers
Top defenceman Aaron Ekblad did not appear to be at Florida Panthers practice Wednesday, according to Florida Hockey Now's George Richards.
Montreal Canadiens
Phillip Danault, Victor Mete, Cale Fleury, Ryan Poehling and Cayden Primeau all joined the team's main group for practice on Wednesday after previously skating as a group on their own.
The team used the following lines during the main session:
Team Red
Tatar - Danault - Gallagher
Weal - Domi - Weise
Poehling - Evans - Belzile
Mete - Petry
Ouellet - Folin
Fleury
Price
Primeau
Team White
Drouin - Suzuki - Armia
Lehkonen- Kotkaniemi -Byron
Hudon, Dauphin
Chiarot - Weber
Olofsson - Juulsen
Brook
Lindgren
McNiven
Earlier, Xavier Ouellet and Brett Kulak skated for the first time since the team opened training camp on Wednesday.
The club also announced that Alexander Romanov will serve his quarantine in Montreal and not Toronto after the NHL overturned its initial decision.
Tampa Bay Lightning
Steven Stamkos skated on his own Wednesday. He has not been a part of a team session since taking part in practice on Sunday.
Winnipeg Jets
The team used the following lines during Wednesday's practice:
Connor-Scheifele-Wheeler
Ehlers-Eakin-Laine
Copp-Lowry-Roslovic
Perreault-Shore-Appleton
Bourque
Morrissey-DeMelo
Kulikov-Pionk
Beaulieu-Poolman
Sbisa
Hellebuyck
Brossoit