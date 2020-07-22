With training camps underway for each of the 24 team's in the NHL's Return to Play, TSN.ca keeps you updated with all the latest injury news and roster updates with Ice Chips.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Captain Sidney Crosby skated ahead of practice on Wednesday for the first time since leaving the team's scrimmage on Saturday with an undisclosed ailment.

Sidney Crosby is back on the ice.



We repeat, Sidney Crosby is back on the ice.



The Penguins' captain skated before practice today at training camp. 🙌 — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) July 22, 2020

Patric Hornqvist and Juuso Riikola joined the main group in practice on Wednesday for the first time since camp began.

Patric Hornqvist and Juuso Riikola are practicing with the main group today. They had been held out of training camp as a precaution but were cleared yesterday to join the team. -MC — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) July 22, 2020

Florida Panthers

Top defenceman Aaron Ekblad did not appear to be at Florida Panthers practice Wednesday, according to Florida Hockey Now's George Richards.

#FlaPanthers appear to be missing Aaron Ekblad from today’s workout in Coral Springs... have not seen Chase Priskie (left practice early yesterday) either... — George Richards (@GeorgeRichards) July 22, 2020

Montreal Canadiens

Phillip Danault, Victor Mete, Cale Fleury, Ryan Poehling and Cayden Primeau all joined the team's main group for practice on Wednesday after previously skating as a group on their own.

In addition, #Habs Danault, Poehling, Mete, Fleury are back. — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) July 22, 2020

The team used the following lines during the main session:

Team Red

Tatar - Danault - Gallagher

Weal - Domi - Weise

Poehling - Evans - Belzile



Mete - Petry

Ouellet - Folin

Fleury



Price

Primeau



Team White

Drouin - Suzuki - Armia

Lehkonen- Kotkaniemi -Byron

Hudon, Dauphin

Chiarot - Weber

Olofsson - Juulsen

Brook

Lindgren

McNiven

Earlier, Xavier Ouellet and Brett Kulak skated for the first time since the team opened training camp on Wednesday.

Xavier Ouellet et Brett Kulak sont sur la glace ce matin à Brossard.



Xavier Ouellet and Brett Kulak are on the ice this morning in Brossard.#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/3gEF2g49J0 — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) July 22, 2020

The club also announced that Alexander Romanov will serve his quarantine in Montreal and not Toronto after the NHL overturned its initial decision.

Following the NHL’s recent overturning of its initial decision, Alexander Romanov has now been re-routed to Montreal and will therefore serve his quarantine here. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) July 22, 2020

Tampa Bay Lightning

Steven Stamkos skated on his own Wednesday. He has not been a part of a team session since taking part in practice on Sunday.

Steven Stamkos (lower body) skated earlier this morning with the aces, per #TBLightning https://t.co/PwNn1ezRts — Joe Smith (@JoeSmithTB) July 22, 2020

Winnipeg Jets

The team used the following lines during Wednesday's practice:

Connor-Scheifele-Wheeler

Ehlers-Eakin-Laine

Copp-Lowry-Roslovic

Perreault-Shore-Appleton

Bourque

Morrissey-DeMelo

Kulikov-Pionk

Beaulieu-Poolman

Sbisa

Hellebuyck

Brossoit