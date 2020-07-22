With training camps underway for each of the 24 team's in the NHL's Return to Play, TSN.ca keeps you updated with all the latest injury news and roster updates with Ice Chips.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Captain Sidney Crosby skated ahead of practice on Wednesday for the first time since leaving the team's scrimmage on Saturday with an undisclosed ailment.

Patric Hornqvist and Juuso Riikola joined the main group in practice on Wednesday for the first time since camp began. 

 

Florida Panthers

Top defenceman Aaron Ekblad did not appear to be at Florida Panthers practice Wednesday, according to Florida Hockey Now's George Richards.

 

Montreal Canadiens

Phillip Danault, Victor Mete, Cale Fleury, Ryan Poehling and Cayden Primeau all joined the team's main group for practice on Wednesday after previously skating as a group on their own.

The team used the following lines during the main session:

Team Red

Tatar - Danault - Gallagher

Weal - Domi - Weise

Poehling - Evans - Belzile
 

Mete - Petry

Ouellet - Folin

Fleury
 

Price

Primeau
 

Team White

Drouin - Suzuki - Armia

Lehkonen- Kotkaniemi -Byron

Hudon, Dauphin

 

Chiarot - Weber

Olofsson - Juulsen

Brook

 

Lindgren

McNiven

Earlier, Xavier Ouellet and Brett Kulak skated for the first time since the team opened training camp on Wednesday.

The club also announced that Alexander Romanov will serve his quarantine in Montreal and not Toronto after the NHL overturned its initial decision.

 

Tampa Bay Lightning

Steven Stamkos skated on his own Wednesday. He has not been a part of a team session since taking part in practice on Sunday.

 

Winnipeg Jets 

The team used the following lines during Wednesday's practice:

Connor-Scheifele-Wheeler

Ehlers-Eakin-Laine

Copp-Lowry-Roslovic

Perreault-Shore-Appleton

Bourque 

 

Morrissey-DeMelo

Kulikov-Pionk

Beaulieu-Poolman

Sbisa

 

Hellebuyck

Brossoit 

 