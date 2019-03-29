2h ago
Ice Chips: Sparks starts Saturday vs. Sens
TSN.ca Staff
Leafs Ice Chips: Babcock hopes Gardiner can get in two regular season games
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Garret Sparks will get the start in net Saturday in Ottawa against the Senators according to head coach Mike Babcock.
Meanwhile, Babcock also said he'd like for Jake Gardiner to play in last two regular season games. TSN's Kristen Shilton notes this may mean they have to dress seven defencemen one night in case, but wants Gardiner to be up and running for the playoffs.
"He's an important, important, important player for our team," Babcock said.
Calgary Flames
Here were the Flames lines at their morning skate courtesy of TSN's Jermain Franklin:
Gaudreau-Monahan-Lindholm
Tkachuk-Backlund-Frolik
Neal-Jankowski-Czarnik
Mangiapane-Ryan-Hathaway
Bennett (upper body)
Giordano-Andersson
Hanifin-Hamonic
Brodie-Prout
Smith
Winnipeg Jets
Here are the possible lines for the Jets' matchup with the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday courtesy of TSN's Brian Munz.
Connor-Scheifele-Wheeler
Ehlers-Hayes-Laine
Tanev-Lowry-Little
Perreault-Copp-Roslovic
Beaulieu-Trouba
Chiarot-Byfuglien
Kulikov-Myers
Hellebuyck
Comrie
Tampa Bay Lightning
Forward Ondrej Palat may return Saturday against the Capitals according to head coach Jon Cooper.
Palat left early from a game earlier this week with an upper-body injury. He has eight goals and 24 assists in 59 games so far this season.
Meanwhile, Cooper added that Anton Stralman probably won’t play Saturday but should get back in the lineup on upcoming road trip.
Clinching scenarios for tonight
- The St. Louis Blues will clinch a playoff berth if they get at least one point OR if the Arizona Coyotes lose in any fashion
- The Vegas Golden Knights will clinch a playoff berth if they get at least one point OR if the Coyotes lose in any fashion
NHL Game Notes
Rocket Richard Award Chase
Player G GR Opp/GA Opp/GA Opp/GA Opp/GA Opp/GA
Ovechkin 49 4 TB/2 FLA/0 MTL/4 NYI/2
Draisaitl 47 5 ANA/1 VGS/2 COL/1 SJ/2 CGY/0
Tavares 45 5 OTT/2 NYI/0 CAR/2 TB/0 MTL/2
That 70’s No Show
Player G-P
Giordano 2-6
Tkachuk 2-3
Gaudreau 1-2
Lindholm 0-1
Monahan 0-0
(Flames 70P Players – March 16 to Present)
Blues (90P) at Rangers (71P) - 7PM (Mar 29)
NYR 1-0-0 vs STL in 18-19, 2-1 win in STL. NYR won 2 of past 3GP at home vs STL (lost last)
NYR: (29-34-13)
1-6-1 last 8GP, 15GF, PP 5/23
Zibanejad (2G, 1A) last 2GP
STL: (41-27-8)
Won 4 straight, 19GF, PP 3/11
O'Reilly (3G, 5A) last 11GP
x-Predators (92P) at Penguins (95P) - 7PM (Mar 29)
PIT 1-0-0 vs NSH in 18-19, SOW in NSH. PIT 3 straight home wins vs NSH
PIT: (42-24-11)
Won 3 straight, all on road, 5GA, PK 8/9
Crosby (2A) last 6GP
NSH: (43-28-6)
1-1-1 last 3GP, 2GF, PP 0/6
Johansen (1G) last 3GP
Coyotes (81P) at Avalanche (83P) - 9PM (Mar 29)
Teams have split 2GP in 18-19, both in ARZ. ARZ has won 2 of their past 3GP in COL (lost last)
COL: (35-29-13)
5-0-1 last 6GP, 18GF, PP 3/19
MacKinnon (1G, 2A) last 2GP
ARZ: (37-33-7)
1-3-2 last 6GP, 7GF, PP 2/15
Keller (0P) last 4GP, 6 shots on net
Ducks (74P) at x-Flames (101P) - 9PM (Mar 29)
Teams have split 2GP in 18-19, both by 1G, CGY 1-0-0 at home. CGY won 2 of past 3GP at home vs ANA
CGY: (47-23-7)
Lost 2 straight, both at home, 1GF, PP 0/6
Gaudreau (1G, 1A) last 6GP
ANA: (32-36-10)
2-0-1 last 3GP, 12GF, PP 4/7
Getzlaf (1G, 5A) last 4GP
Wild (79P) at Knights (90P) - 10PM (Mar 29)
MIN 1-0-1 vs VGS in 18-19, 1-0-0 in VGS. MIN 4-0-1 all-time vs VGS
VGS: (42-29-6)
0-2-1 last 3GP, 6GF, PP 1/7
Marchessault (4G, 5A) last 6GP
MIN: (35-33-9)
1-3-1 last 5GP, 6GF, PP 4/17
Parise (2G, 2A) 4 game PT streak