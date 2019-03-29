Leafs Ice Chips: Babcock hopes Gardiner can get in two regular season games

Toronto Maple Leafs

Garret Sparks will get the start in net Saturday in Ottawa against the Senators according to head coach Mike Babcock.

Meanwhile, Babcock also said he'd like for Jake Gardiner to play in last two regular season games. TSN's Kristen Shilton notes this may mean they have to dress seven defencemen one night in case, but wants Gardiner to be up and running for the playoffs.

"He's an important, important, important player for our team," Babcock said.

Calgary Flames

Here were the Flames lines at their morning skate courtesy of TSN's Jermain Franklin:

Gaudreau-Monahan-Lindholm

Tkachuk-Backlund-Frolik

Neal-Jankowski-Czarnik

Mangiapane-Ryan-Hathaway

Bennett (upper body)

Giordano-Andersson

Hanifin-Hamonic

Brodie-Prout

Smith

Winnipeg Jets

Here are the possible lines for the Jets' matchup with the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday courtesy of TSN's Brian Munz.

Connor-Scheifele-Wheeler

Ehlers-Hayes-Laine

Tanev-Lowry-Little

Perreault-Copp-Roslovic

Beaulieu-Trouba

Chiarot-Byfuglien

Kulikov-Myers

Hellebuyck

Comrie

Tampa Bay Lightning

Forward Ondrej Palat may return Saturday against the Capitals according to head coach Jon Cooper.

Palat left early from a game earlier this week with an upper-body injury. He has eight goals and 24 assists in 59 games so far this season.

Meanwhile, Cooper added that Anton Stralman probably won’t play Saturday but should get back in the lineup on upcoming road trip.

Clinching scenarios for tonight

- The St. Louis Blues will clinch a playoff berth if they get at least one point OR if the Arizona Coyotes lose in any fashion

- The Vegas Golden Knights will clinch a playoff berth if they get at least one point OR if the Coyotes lose in any fashion

NHL Game Notes

Rocket Richard Award Chase

Player G GR Opp/GA Opp/GA Opp/GA Opp/GA Opp/GA

Ovechkin 49 4 TB/2 FLA/0 MTL/4 NYI/2

Draisaitl 47 5 ANA/1 VGS/2 COL/1 SJ/2 CGY/0

Tavares 45 5 OTT/2 NYI/0 CAR/2 TB/0 MTL/2

That 70’s No Show

Player G-P

Giordano 2-6

Tkachuk 2-3

Gaudreau 1-2

Lindholm 0-1

Monahan 0-0

(Flames 70P Players – March 16 to Present)

Blues (90P) at Rangers (71P) - 7PM (Mar 29)

NYR 1-0-0 vs STL in 18-19, 2-1 win in STL. NYR won 2 of past 3GP at home vs STL (lost last)

NYR: (29-34-13)

1-6-1 last 8GP, 15GF, PP 5/23

Zibanejad (2G, 1A) last 2GP

STL: (41-27-8)

Won 4 straight, 19GF, PP 3/11

O'Reilly (3G, 5A) last 11GP

x-Predators (92P) at Penguins (95P) - 7PM (Mar 29)

PIT 1-0-0 vs NSH in 18-19, SOW in NSH. PIT 3 straight home wins vs NSH

PIT: (42-24-11)

Won 3 straight, all on road, 5GA, PK 8/9

Crosby (2A) last 6GP

NSH: (43-28-6)

1-1-1 last 3GP, 2GF, PP 0/6

Johansen (1G) last 3GP

Coyotes (81P) at Avalanche (83P) - 9PM (Mar 29)

Teams have split 2GP in 18-19, both in ARZ. ARZ has won 2 of their past 3GP in COL (lost last)

COL: (35-29-13)

5-0-1 last 6GP, 18GF, PP 3/19

MacKinnon (1G, 2A) last 2GP

ARZ: (37-33-7)

1-3-2 last 6GP, 7GF, PP 2/15

Keller (0P) last 4GP, 6 shots on net

Ducks (74P) at x-Flames (101P) - 9PM (Mar 29)

Teams have split 2GP in 18-19, both by 1G, CGY 1-0-0 at home. CGY won 2 of past 3GP at home vs ANA

CGY: (47-23-7)

Lost 2 straight, both at home, 1GF, PP 0/6

Gaudreau (1G, 1A) last 6GP

ANA: (32-36-10)

2-0-1 last 3GP, 12GF, PP 4/7

Getzlaf (1G, 5A) last 4GP

Wild (79P) at Knights (90P) - 10PM (Mar 29)

MIN 1-0-1 vs VGS in 18-19, 1-0-0 in VGS. MIN 4-0-1 all-time vs VGS

VGS: (42-29-6)

0-2-1 last 3GP, 6GF, PP 1/7

Marchessault (4G, 5A) last 6GP

MIN: (35-33-9)

1-3-1 last 5GP, 6GF, PP 4/17

Parise (2G, 2A) 4 game PT streak