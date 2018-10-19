Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Dallas Stars

Forward Alexander Radulov (lower-body injury) will be a game-time decision for the Stars' Friday night clash against the Minnesota Wild. If Radulov can't go, Roope Hintz will take his spot on the top line. The 32-year-old Russian has been great for Dallas so far this season, scoring four goals and six assists over six games. - Mark Stepneski. Team Website

Calgary Flames

Projected Lines vs. Predators - Jermain Franklin, TSN

Forwards

Gaudreau-Monahan-Lindholm
Tkachuk-Backlund-Frolik
Bennett-Jankowski-Neal
Dube-Ryan-Hathaway

Czarnik, Peluso

Defence

Giordano-Brodie
Hanifin-Andersson
Valimaki-Stone

Prout

Goalies

Smith - starting
Rittich

Winnipeg Jets

Forward prospect Kristian Vesalainen has been assigned to the AHL's Manitoba Moose. The 19-year-old had an assist in his NHL debut earlier this month and has played five games with the Jets this season.

Montreal Canadiens

Fresh off playing his 1,001 game in the NHL, Habs veteran forward Tomas Plekanec will not travel to the nation's capital for Saturday's game against the Ottawa Senators due to a lower-back injury. The 35-year-old has one goal over three games this season. 

Both David Schlemko and Shea Weber will not travel with the team too Ottawa either. 

Friday's Practice Lines - John Lu, TSN

Forwards 

Tatar - Danault - Gallagher
Drouin - Domi - Lehkonen
Byron - Kotkaniemi - Armia
Deslauriers - Peca - Shaw

Defence

Hudon - Scherbak
Alzner - Petry
Reilly - Juulsen
Ouellet - Benn

Mete - Practicing but still nursing a hand injury.

Goalies

Price
Niemi  

Ottawa Senators

Team called up forward Nick Paul from the Belleville Senators of the American Hockey League. The 23-year-old has three goals and three assits over 36 career games in the NHL.

Head coach Guy Boucher has yet to decide whether he will play six or defenceman against the Canadiens on Saturday. Defenceman Christián Jaroš could be questionable due to the flu while forward Ryan Dzingel is ready to return. Forward Max McCormick is questionable. - Ian Mendes, TSN

Toronto Maple Leafs 

Friday's Practice Lines - Kristen Shilton, TSN

Forwards

Hyman-Tavares-Marner
Marleau-Matthews-Kapanen
Lindholm-Kadri-Brown
Leivo-Gauthier-Johnsson
Ennis

Defence

Rielly-Hainsey
Gardiner-Zaitsev
Dermott-Ozhiganov
Marincin-Holl

Goalies

Andersen
Sparks

NHL Notes

Panthers (2P) at Capitals (7P) - 7PM (Oct 19)

FLA was 2-1-0 vs WSH in 17-18, 1-0-0 in WSH. FLA has won 2 straight in WSH

WSH: (3-2-1)

3-1-0 at home, 18GF, PP 9/17
Ovechkin (2G, 2A) last 2GP

FLA: (0-2-2)

0-0-2 on road this season, both losses in a shootout,
Dadonov (2G, 2A) last 3GP

Wild (6P) at Stars (6P) - 8PM (Oct 19)

Teams wplit 4GP in 17-18, DAL 2-0-0 at home, outscoring MIN 10-2

DAL: (3-3-0)

lost 2 straight, both on road, 1GF, PP 1/7
Radulov (4G, 6A) has a PT in 5 of 6GP

MIN: (2-2-2)

0-2-0 on road, 4GA in each game, PP 1/7
Parise (6A) last 4GP

Predators (10P) at Flames (8P) - 9PM (Oct 19)

CGY 1-0-0 vs NSH in 18-19, shutout win in NSH. NSH has won 2 straight in CGY and 3 of past 4

CGY: (4-2-0)

won 2 straight, 2GA in each game, PK 7/7
Tkachuk (2G,7A) has a PT in 5 of 6GP

NSH: (5-1-0)

only loss on season was to CGY, won 3 straight, 4GA, PK 6/7
Forsberg (3G, 1A) last 3GP

 