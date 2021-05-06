2h ago
Ice Chips: Noesen to make Leafs debut
Toronto Maple Leafs forward Stefan Noesen will make his Maple Leafs debut on Thursday against the Montreal Canadiens on a line with Ilya Mikheyev and Alexander Kerfoot.
TSN.ca Staff
Leafs Ice Chips: Hyman, Nash return to practice; Holl in a bubble
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Forward Stefan Noesen will make his Maple Leafs debut on Thursday against the Montreal Canadiens on a line with Ilya Mikheyev and Alexander Kerfoot.
Noesen was acquired from the San Jose Sharks in the three-way trade that also saw the Maple Leafs land Nick Foligno from the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Adam Brooks will be a healthy scratch after playing in seven straight games.
Jack Campbell was in the home net at morning skate and is expected to make his third straight start.
Edmonton Oilers
The Oilers' lines for tonight's game against the Vancouver Canucks.
Chicago Blackhawks
The team announced Kirby Dach will not play in the team's final three games after aggravating his right wrist injury.
Alec Regula will make his NHL debut tonight for the team. Goaltender Collin Delia will make the start and veteran forward Brett Connolly will be in the lineup. Forward Dylan Strome and defenceman Ian Mitchell will be out of the lineup.
Boston Bruins
Forward Charlie Coyle is day-to-day with an upper-body injury and won't play Thursday against the New York Rangers.
Jeremy Swayman will start in net against the Rangers. The rookie is 6-2 with a .942 save percentage and a 1.62 GAA this season.
New York Rangers
The team recalled forwards Jonny Brodzinski, Tim Gettinger and Justin Richards from the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack on Thursday.
Florida Panthers
Forwards Sam Bennett, Patric Hornqvist, and Carter Verhaeghe will all make their return to the lineup Saturday against the Tampa Bay Lightning, per head coach Joel Quenneville. With their returns, the Panthers forward group will be at full strength.
Philadelphia Flyers
The team has recalled defenceman Cam York and goaltender Felix Sandstrom to the taxi squad.
Pittsburgh Penguins
Forward Evan Rodrigues and goaltender Casey DeSmith will continue rehabbing their injuries off the ice. Forward Brandon Tanev skated in a full contact practice for the second time. Defenceman Mike Matheson skated on his own Thursday morning with skills coach Ty Hennes.