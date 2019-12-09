1h ago
Ice Chips: Flyers' Konecny concussed
The Flyers announced Travis Konecny has a concussion and is out indefinitely. Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Philadelphia Flyers
The Flyers announced Travis Konecny has a concussion and is out indefinitely. The 22-year-old centre was hurt Saturday in a win over the Ottawa Senators. Konecny has 11 goals and 17 assists over 30 games with the Flyers in 2018-19.
Boston Bruins
Veteran forward Patrice Bergeron will return to the lineup Monday night against the Ottawa Senators after being out since Nov. 23 with a lower-body injury. The 34-year-old has eight goals and 16 assists over 21 games this season in Boston.
Tampa Bay Lightning
Head coach Jon Cooper said forward Tyler Johnson will miss Monday's game against the New York Islanders with a lower-body injury and there is no timetable for his return. The 29-year-old has seven goals and seven assists over 27 games with the Bolts this season. Mitchell Stephens will make his NHL debut as Johnson's replacement.