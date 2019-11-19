1h ago
Ice Chips: Lightning recall Conacher
TSN.ca Staff
Tampa Bay Lightning
The Lightning have called up forward Cory Conacher from the Syracuse Crunch of the AHL.
The 29-year-old has skated in 16 games for the Crunch this season scoring five goals and seven assists.
Buffalo Sabres
Sabres defenseman Colin Miller will draw into the lineup Tuesday night against the Minnesota Wild.
The 27-year-old has played in 17 games this season but has been a healthy scratch the previous three games.