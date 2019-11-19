Tampa Bay Lightning

The Lightning have called up forward Cory Conacher from the Syracuse Crunch of the AHL.

We have recalled Cory Conacher from the @syracusecrunch. https://t.co/N1KgNi1yAZ — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) November 19, 2019

The 29-year-old has skated in 16 games for the Crunch this season scoring five goals and seven assists.

Buffalo Sabres

Sabres defenseman Colin Miller will draw into the lineup Tuesday night against the Minnesota Wild.

It’ll be 11 forwards and 7 defensemen tonight. John Gilmour will play some forward and mix into the defense rotation as well.



Colin Miller replaces Marco Scandella in the lineup as well. — Joe Yerdon (@JoeYerdon) November 19, 2019

The 27-year-old has played in 17 games this season but has been a healthy scratch the previous three games.