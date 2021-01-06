Cozens had to leave Yukon to chase his hockey dream, but he never really left

As NHL training camps continue on Tuesday, keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the with daily Ice Chips.

Buffalo Sabres

Forwards Dylan Cozens and Jack Quinn were added to the team's training camp roster on Wednesday and will join the team on ice in the coming days after competing in the World Junior Championship.

Cozens, selected seventh overall in the 2019 NHL Draft, finished second in tournament scoring with eight goals and 16 points in seven games en route to winning a silver medal with Canada.

Quinn, selected eighth overall in the 2020 NHL Draft, posted one goal and five points in seven games with Team Canada.

Forwards Dylan Cozens and Jack Quinn have been added to our training camp roster and are expected to join the team on the ice in the coming days. pic.twitter.com/xIIiyXyml9 — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) January 6, 2021

The Sabres also added defenceman Ryan Jones to the roster on a professional tryout contract on Wednesday. Jones, a fourth-round pick of the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016, spent the past four seasons at the University of Nebraska-Omaha.



Edmonton Oilers

The team said the following lines would be used during Wednesday's skates:

Forwards

Group 1

Ennis-Draisaitl-Yamamoto

Archibald-Turris-Puljujarvi

Quine-Marody-Cracknell

Griffith

Group 2

RNH-McDavid-Kassian

Nygard-Khaira-Chiasson

Benson-McLeod-Russell

Defence

Group 1

Nurse-Bear

Koekkoek-Bouchard

Lagesson-Lennstrom

Group 2

Russell-Barrie

Jones-Larsson

Niemelainen-Stanton

Ottawa Senators

The team used the following lines at Wednesday's first skate:

Tkachuk-L.Brown-Dadonov

Galchenyuk-Anismov-Watson

Formenton-Chlapik-Balcers

Peca

Reilly-Zaitsev

Wolanin-J. Brown

Lajoie-Thomson

Alsing

Hogberg

Mandolese

Here are your #sens practice lines for today. https://t.co/36y017qarP — Brent Wallace (@tsn_wally) January 6, 2021

Washington Capitals

Zdeno Chara took part in his first skate with the Capitals on Wednesday.

CAPS TODAY: Zdeno Chara took the ice as a Capital for the first time yesterday and enters the 2020-21 season 12 games shy of passing Nicklas Lidstrom for the fifth-most games played by a defenseman in NHL history. More info on Chara and Caps Clips at https://t.co/HecIC0ECg1 pic.twitter.com/Lp70yx73q9 — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) January 6, 2021

The team used the following lines during Wednesday's skate, per Tom Gulitti of NHL.com

Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Wilson

Vrana-Backstrom-Oshie

Sheary-Eller-Panik

Hagelin-Dowd-Hathaway

Orlov-Carlson

Dillon-Schultz

Chara-Jensen

Samsonov

Anderson