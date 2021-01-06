1h ago
Ice Chips: Cozens, Quinn set to join Sabres
Forwards Dylan Cozens and Jack Quinn were added to the team's training camp roster on Wednesday and will join the team on ice in the coming days after competing in the World Junior Championship. Cozens finished second in tournament scoring with eight goals and 16 points in seven games.
TSN.ca Staff
As NHL training camps continue on Tuesday, keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the with daily Ice Chips.
Buffalo Sabres
Cozens, selected seventh overall in the 2019 NHL Draft, finished second in tournament scoring with eight goals and 16 points in seven games en route to winning a silver medal with Canada.
Quinn, selected eighth overall in the 2020 NHL Draft, posted one goal and five points in seven games with Team Canada.
The Sabres also added defenceman Ryan Jones to the roster on a professional tryout contract on Wednesday. Jones, a fourth-round pick of the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016, spent the past four seasons at the University of Nebraska-Omaha.
Edmonton Oilers
The team said the following lines would be used during Wednesday's skates:
Forwards
Group 1
Ennis-Draisaitl-Yamamoto
Archibald-Turris-Puljujarvi
Quine-Marody-Cracknell
Griffith
Group 2
RNH-McDavid-Kassian
Nygard-Khaira-Chiasson
Benson-McLeod-Russell
Defence
Group 1
Nurse-Bear
Koekkoek-Bouchard
Lagesson-Lennstrom
Group 2
Russell-Barrie
Jones-Larsson
Niemelainen-Stanton
Ottawa Senators
The team used the following lines at Wednesday's first skate:
Tkachuk-L.Brown-Dadonov
Galchenyuk-Anismov-Watson
Formenton-Chlapik-Balcers
Peca
Reilly-Zaitsev
Wolanin-J. Brown
Lajoie-Thomson
Alsing
Hogberg
Mandolese
Washington Capitals
Zdeno Chara took part in his first skate with the Capitals on Wednesday.
The team used the following lines during Wednesday's skate, per Tom Gulitti of NHL.com
Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Wilson
Vrana-Backstrom-Oshie
Sheary-Eller-Panik
Hagelin-Dowd-Hathaway
Orlov-Carlson
Dillon-Schultz
Chara-Jensen
Samsonov
Anderson