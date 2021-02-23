Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Ottawa Senators

Defenceman Thomas Chabot was on the ice with his teammates at morning skate ahead of the Senators' game against the Montreal Canadiens Tuesday. Meanwhile goalie Matt Murray and forward Derek Stepan were given the morning off.

Sens morning skate for Tuesday.

(Stepan & Murray not on the ice)



Tkachuk- Norris- CBrown

Paul- White -Dadonov

Stützle -Anisimov- Batherson

Haley -Tierney -Watson

Peca



Chabot- Zaitsev

Reilly -Zub

Brannstrom -Gudbranson

Senators head coach DJ Smith said Chabot will be a game-time decision but “there’s a better chance he’ll play than not,” adding the team wants to make sure he’s 100 per cent before committing. If he can’t play then Braydon Coburn will remain in the lineup. Chabot has missed Ottawa’s last two games with an upper body injury.

Montreal Canadiens

Head coach Claude Julien confirmed Carey Price will start in net against the Senators Tuesday. Brett Kulak will draw into the lineup for Victor Mete.

Projected lineup based on Julien’s confirmed changes from Sunday’s game.

Toffoli - Danault - Gallagher

Drouin - Suzuki - Anderson

Tatar - Kotkaniemi - Armia

Byron - Evans - Perry

Chiarot - Weber

Edmundson - Petry

Kulak - Romanov

Price

Allen

Scratches: Lehkonen, Mete

Toronto Maple Leafs

Goalies Michael Hutchinsin, Joseph Woll, and Jack Campbell were on the ice ahead of practice Tuesday. Frederik Andersen was not on the ice.

Also absent were Zach Hyman, Joe Thornton, Jake Muzzin, and Alex Barabanov. Martin Marincin returned.