Ice Chips: Chabot on ice at morning skate
Chabot hopeful he'll be back in Sens' lineup tonight
Ottawa Senators
Defenceman Thomas Chabot was on the ice with his teammates at morning skate ahead of the Senators' game against the Montreal Canadiens Tuesday. Meanwhile goalie Matt Murray and forward Derek Stepan were given the morning off.
Senators head coach DJ Smith said Chabot will be a game-time decision but “there’s a better chance he’ll play than not,” adding the team wants to make sure he’s 100 per cent before committing. If he can’t play then Braydon Coburn will remain in the lineup. Chabot has missed Ottawa’s last two games with an upper body injury.
Montreal Canadiens
Head coach Claude Julien confirmed Carey Price will start in net against the Senators Tuesday. Brett Kulak will draw into the lineup for Victor Mete.
Projected lineup based on Julien’s confirmed changes from Sunday’s game.
Toffoli - Danault - Gallagher
Drouin - Suzuki - Anderson
Tatar - Kotkaniemi - Armia
Byron - Evans - Perry
Chiarot - Weber
Edmundson - Petry
Kulak - Romanov
Price
Allen
Scratches: Lehkonen, Mete
Toronto Maple Leafs
Goalies Michael Hutchinsin, Joseph Woll, and Jack Campbell were on the ice ahead of practice Tuesday. Frederik Andersen was not on the ice.
Also absent were Zach Hyman, Joe Thornton, Jake Muzzin, and Alex Barabanov. Martin Marincin returned.