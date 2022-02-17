Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Ottawa Senators

Senators defenceman Thomas Chabot (undisclosed) is expected to return to the lineup next Tuesday against the Minnesota Wild. He was placed on injured reserve this past Tuesday after leaving Sunday's game against the Washington Capitals.

There is also a strong possibility that goaltender Matt Murray plays one of teams weekend games, either Saturday against the Boston Bruins, or Sunday against the New York Rangers.

Chabot, 25, has three goals and 21 assists in 45 games this season.

Murray, 27, has posted a 5-9-2 record with a 2.69 goals-against average and .919 save percentage in 17 games this season.

Montreal Canadiens

Forward Laurent Dauphin will be in the lineup for Thursday's game against the St. Louis Blues, according to Canadiens' head coach Martin St. Louis.

Martin St-Louis affirme que Laurent Dauphin sera de retour dans la formation pour le match de ce soir contre les Blues.



Dauphin, 26, has recorded two goals and four assists in 16 games with the Habs this season.