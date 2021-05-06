7h ago
Ice Chips: Tatar returns for Canadiens
Montreal Canadiens forward Tomas Tatar is back on Thursday against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
TSN.ca Staff
Tatar returns to Canadiens lineup after missing five games
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Montreal Canadiens
Tomas Tatar returns to the lineup tonight, while Michael Frolik will be scratched. Cayden Primeau starts in goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Forward Stefan Noesen will make his Maple Leafs debut on Thursday against the Montreal Canadiens on a line with Ilya Mikheyev and Alexander Kerfoot.
Noesen was acquired from the San Jose Sharks in the three-way trade that also saw the Maple Leafs land Nick Foligno from the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Adam Brooks will be a healthy scratch after playing in seven straight games.
Jack Campbell was in the home net at morning skate and is expected to make his third straight start.
Edmonton Oilers
Head coach Dave Tippett said that he has no intention of resting Connor McDavid between now and the end of the regular season, saying that McDavid wants to make sure his game is in shape for the playoffs.
Here are the Oilers' lines for tonight's game against the Vancouver Canucks. Evan Bouchard and William Lagesson will not play tonight while Ethan Bear and Caleb Jones will be in the lineup.
Vancouver Canucks
The Canucks will not make any lineup changes for tonight's game against the Edmonton Oilers.
Chicago Blackhawks
The team announced Kirby Dach will not play in the team's final three games after aggravating his right wrist injury.
Alec Regula will make his NHL debut tonight for the team. Goaltender Collin Delia will make the start and veteran forward Brett Connolly will be in the lineup. Forward Dylan Strome and defenceman Ian Mitchell will be out of the lineup.
Boston Bruins
Forward Charlie Coyle is day-to-day with an upper-body injury and won't play Thursday against the New York Rangers.
Jeremy Swayman will start in net against the Rangers. The rookie is 6-2 with a .942 save percentage and a 1.62 GAA this season.
New York Rangers
The team recalled forwards Jonny Brodzinski, Tim Gettinger and Justin Richards from the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack on Thursday.
Florida Panthers
Forwards Sam Bennett, Patric Hornqvist, and Carter Verhaeghe will all make their return to the lineup Saturday against the Tampa Bay Lightning, per head coach Joel Quenneville. With their returns, the Panthers forward group will be at full strength.
Philadelphia Flyers
The team has recalled defenceman Cam York and goaltender Felix Sandstrom to the taxi squad.
Pittsburgh Penguins
Forward Evan Rodrigues and goaltender Casey DeSmith will continue rehabbing their injuries off the ice. Forward Brandon Tanev skated in a full contact practice for the second time. Defenceman Mike Matheson skated on his own Thursday morning with skills coach Ty Hennes.
Washington Capitals
The Capitals have loaned defenceman Michal Kempny to the AHL's Hershey Bears on LTI conditioning loan.