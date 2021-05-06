Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

Tomas Tatar returns to the lineup tonight, while Michael Frolik will be scratched. Cayden Primeau starts in goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Forward Stefan Noesen will make his Maple Leafs debut on Thursday against the Montreal Canadiens on a line with Ilya Mikheyev and Alexander Kerfoot.

Noesen was acquired from the San Jose Sharks in the three-way trade that also saw the Maple Leafs land Nick Foligno from the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Adam Brooks will be a healthy scratch after playing in seven straight games.

Leafs coach Keefe confirms he's going with this lineup:



Thornton - Matthews - Marner

Galchenyuk - Tavares - Nylander

Mikheyev - Kerfoot - Noesen

Engvall - Spezza - Simmonds



Rielly - Brodie

Muzzin - Holl

Sandin - Dermott@TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) May 6, 2021

Jack Campbell was in the home net at morning skate and is expected to make his third straight start.

Edmonton Oilers

Head coach Dave Tippett said that he has no intention of resting Connor McDavid between now and the end of the regular season, saying that McDavid wants to make sure his game is in shape for the playoffs.

Here are the Oilers' lines for tonight's game against the Vancouver Canucks. Evan Bouchard and William Lagesson will not play tonight while Ethan Bear and Caleb Jones will be in the lineup.

Draisaitl-McDavid-Puljujarvi

Kahun-RNH-Yamamoto

Neal-McLeod-Chiasson

Archibald-Khaira-P.Russell



Nurse-Barrie

Kulikov-Larsson

Lagesson-Bouchard

Jones-Bear



Koskinen

Smith — Bob Stauffer (@Bob_Stauffer) May 6, 2021

Bouchard/Lagesson out tonight, Jones and Bear back in. Tippett says he expects the three right shot* D who played most of the year are likely to be the guys he goes with in playoffs (Barrie/Bear/Larsson). Says there will be less fluctuation in his lineup after tonight. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) May 6, 2021

Vancouver Canucks

The Canucks will not make any lineup changes for tonight's game against the Edmonton Oilers.

Same lineup tonight as last game, per Coach Green. pic.twitter.com/Fg99LzxcX5 — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) May 6, 2021

Chicago Blackhawks

The team announced Kirby Dach will not play in the team's final three games after aggravating his right wrist injury.

MEDICAL UPDATE from team physician Dr. Michael Terry:



“After aggravation of his right wrist injury, Kirby Dach continues to have some post-operative discomfort. We elected with Kirby to rest him for the final three games of the season.”#Blackhawks https://t.co/wscjhLIbxX — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) May 6, 2021

Alec Regula will make his NHL debut tonight for the team. Goaltender Collin Delia will make the start and veteran forward Brett Connolly will be in the lineup. Forward Dylan Strome and defenceman Ian Mitchell will be out of the lineup.

Alec Regula will make his NHL debut tonight for the #Blackhawks



Collin Delia starts, Connolly is in. Strome and Mitchell come out. — Carter Baum (@CarterBaum) May 6, 2021

Boston Bruins

Forward Charlie Coyle is day-to-day with an upper-body injury and won't play Thursday against the New York Rangers.

Jeremy Swayman will start in net against the Rangers. The rookie is 6-2 with a .942 save percentage and a 1.62 GAA this season.

Per #NHLBruins coach Bruce Cassidy:



Charlie Coyle is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. He’s out tonight.



Jeremy Swayman starts tonight. pic.twitter.com/L38Bed6Fjx — x - Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) May 6, 2021

New York Rangers

The team recalled forwards Jonny Brodzinski, Tim Gettinger and Justin Richards from the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack on Thursday.

Florida Panthers

Forwards Sam Bennett, Patric Hornqvist, and Carter Verhaeghe will all make their return to the lineup Saturday against the Tampa Bay Lightning, per head coach Joel Quenneville. With their returns, the Panthers forward group will be at full strength.

Coach Q says that Bennett, Hornqvist and Verhaeghe all look like they should be good to return on Saturday.



"Looks promising. Everyone looks like they're ready to go. We'll know at morning skate [on Saturday], but I would think that everybody's ready." — x - Jameson Olive (@JamesonCoop) May 6, 2021

Philadelphia Flyers

The team has recalled defenceman Cam York and goaltender Felix Sandstrom to the taxi squad.

Transactions: We have recalled defenseman Cam York and goaltender Felix Sandstrom to the Taxi Squad. pic.twitter.com/lqK2pY6PFx — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) May 6, 2021

Pittsburgh Penguins

Forward Evan Rodrigues and goaltender Casey DeSmith will continue rehabbing their injuries off the ice. Forward Brandon Tanev skated in a full contact practice for the second time. Defenceman Mike Matheson skated on his own Thursday morning with skills coach Ty Hennes.

Injury updates:

• Rodrigues and DeSmith are continuing their rehab off the ice

• Tanev skated this morning with the team, his second practice with full contact

• Matheson skated on his own this morning with skills coach Ty Hennes — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) May 6, 2021

Washington Capitals

The Capitals have loaned defenceman Michal Kempny to the AHL's Hershey Bears on LTI conditioning loan.