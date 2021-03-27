15m ago
Ice Chips: Maple Leafs add Liljegren, Robertson to taxi squad
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Toronto Maple Leafs
The Maple Leafs added defenceman Timothy Liljegren and forward Nick Robertson to the team's taxi squad on Saturday morning. They also reassigned defenceman Kristians Rubins to the AHL's Toronto Marlies.