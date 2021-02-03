1h ago
Ice Chips: Leafs' Kerfoot back on ice
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Forward Alex Kerfoot returned to ice ahead of practice on Wednesday, wearing a regular white jersey. He missed Tuesday's practice and is listed as day-to-day.
Maple Leafs Practice Lines
F
Hyman-Matthews-Marner
Nylander-Tavares-Simmonds
Vesey-Kerfoot-Mikheyev
Petan-Boyd-Spezza
SRS: Barabanov-Engvall-Brooks
D
Rielly-Brodie
Muzzin-Holl
Dermott-Bogosian
Sandin-Lehtonen
G
Andersen
Hutchinson