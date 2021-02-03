Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Forward Alex Kerfoot returned to ice ahead of practice on Wednesday, wearing a regular white jersey. He missed Tuesday's practice and is listed as day-to-day.

Maple Leafs Practice Lines 

F

Hyman-Matthews-Marner 
Nylander-Tavares-Simmonds
Vesey-Kerfoot-Mikheyev 
Petan-Boyd-Spezza

SRS: Barabanov-Engvall-Brooks

D

Rielly-Brodie 
Muzzin-Holl
Dermott-Bogosian 
Sandin-Lehtonen 

G

Andersen 
Hutchinson