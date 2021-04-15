When does Andersen need to be back for the Leafs to confidently start him in the playoffs?

Toronto Maple Leafs

John Tavares is expected to fill in for Auston Matthews on the top line for Thursday's game against the Winnipeg Jets.

Matthews will miss Thursday's game is considered day-to-day, according to head coach Sheldon Keefe. He was the first player on the ice ahead of the morning skate on Thursday, but left before the morning skate got underway.

Tavares took Matthews spot in line rushes, skating with Mitch Marner and Alex Galchenyuk. Alex Kerfoot centred the second line between Zach Hyman and Ilya Mikheyev.

#Leafs lines at morning skate (vs. WPG tonight):



Galchenyuk-Tavares-Marner

Hyman-Kerfoot-Mikheyev

Thornton-Engvall-Simmonds

Robertson-Brooks-Spezza



Rielly-Brodie

Muzzin-Holl

Dermott-Bogosian



Campbell

Rittich



*Auston Matthews left skate before it started — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) April 15, 2021

So, some Leafs line-up notes for tonight's game against the Jets



* Auston Matthews out; Adam Brooks in



* Jason Spezza returns; Scott Sabourin out



* Nick Robertson cleared from COVID protocol list & will play



* Jack Campbell starts; coming off 1st loss @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) April 15, 2021

The 23-year-old Matthews has 32 goals and 21 assists in 40 games with the Leafs this season, his fifth with the club.

Starting goalie Frederik Andersen, who hasn't played since March 18 with a lower-body injury, returned to the practice ice on Thursday. Andersen was on the ice ahead of the morning skate as the Maple Leafs prepare to take on the Winnipeg Jets.

Keefe says this wasn't the first time Andersen has skated since going down, but is part of the process. There is still no timetable for his return.

The 31-year-old is 13-8-2 with a 2.91 goals-against average and a .897 save percentage this season.

Sheldon Keefe said this wasn't the first time Andersen has skated, but it's all part of the process.



Andersen will go on the road with #Leafs as well. https://t.co/3UKpQ22dGf — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) April 15, 2021

Additionally, Nick Robertson was cleared from the NHL's COVID protocol list and joined the Leafs at their morning skate.

The 19-year-old Robertson, who went on the COVID list on Wednesday, has only played three games this season after going down with an injury in January.

Finally, William Nylander needs one more negative COVID-19 test before rejoining the team and he could return as early as Friday.

Boston Bruins

Tuukka Rask will start Thursday against the New York Islanders, while Jakub Zboril will draw in on defence for Kevan Miller.

#NHLBruins pregame updates per Bruce Cassidy:



Tuukka Rask starts.



No changes up front.



Jakub Zboril back in.



Kevan Miller is out with an issue unrelated to his knee. pic.twitter.com/MR3RL4kpTg — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 15, 2021



New York Rangers

Artemi Panarin missed morning skate for maintenance and is expected to play Thursday against the New Jersey Devils.

Per #NYR Coach Quinn, Panarin missed morning skate for maintenance and is expected to be good to go tonight. — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) April 15, 2021

Buffalo Sabres

Dustin Tokarski will start in net Thursday against the Washington Capitals.

Interim head coach Don Granato did not have an update on goaltender Linus Ullmark.