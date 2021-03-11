1h ago
Ice Chips: Matthews good to go vs. Jets
Centre Auston Matthews will face the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday after missing Wednesday's practice while he continues to nurse a wrist injury.
TSN.ca Staff
Toronto Maple Leafs
Head coach Sheldon Keefe added that Kenny Agostino will draw into the lineup, taking the place of Travis Boyd.
Agostino, who last played an NHL game on April 6, 2019, will be making his Maple Leafs debut. He has two goals and seven points in eight games with the Toronto Marlies in the AHL this season.
Boston Bruins
Goaltender Tuukka Rask will not play Thursday night as he continues to deal with what head coach Bruce Cassidy described as a lingering issue.
The team used the following lines during Thursday's gameday skate:
Marchand – Bergeron – Pastrnak
DeBrusk – Krejci – Ritchie
Frederic – Coyle – Smith
Kuraly – Studnicka – Senyshyn
Grzelcyk – McAvoy
Zboril – Clifton
Tinordi – Vaakanainen
Halak
Vladar
Columbus Blue Jackets
Elvis Merzlikins will make his first start since Feb. 20 against the Florida Panthers. Merzlikins, who was sidelined by a shoulder injury, has a 3-3-1 record with a .917 save percentage and a 2.81 goals-against average.
Philadelphia Flyers
Defenceman Philippe Myers will be a healthy scratch on Thursday against the Washington Captials.
Brian Elliott starts in goal.
Carolina Hurricanes
Teuvo Teravainen skated Thursday morning as he works his way back from a concussion.