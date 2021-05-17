3h ago
Ice Chips: Bogosian skates with regular jersey
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
'I absolutely love it': Anderson embracing Canadiens' underdog tag against Leafs
Toronto Maple Leafs
Veteran defenceman Zach Bogosian was not wearing a red no-contract jersey at Monday's practice meaning there's a good chance he'll be ready at some point during Toronto's opening round playoff series against the Montreal Canadiens.
The 30-year-old, who has been out since April 20 with a shoulder injury, tallied four assists over 45 games this season.
Furthermore, forward Zach Hyman, who missed the last 11 games of the regular season with a sprained right MCL, skated on the top line with Auston Matthews and Mitchell Marner on Monday for the second straight day.
"We haven't gotten the final clearance for him medically, but I certainly believe we are trending that way," said coach Sheldon Keefe on Sunday. "Another great practice for him today."
The 28-year-old winger scored 15 goals and added 18 assists over 43 games with the Maple Leafs this season.
Game 1 goes Thursday in Toronto.
Monday's Practice Lines
Hyman-Matthews-Marner
Foligno-Tavares-Nylander
Mikheyev-Nash-Kerfoot
Thornton-Spezza-Simmonds
D
Rielly-Brodie
Muzzin-Holl
Sandin-Dermott
Hollowell-Bogosian
G
Campbell
Andersen
Extras: Galchenyuk, Engvall, Brooks, Malgin, Rittich
Washington Capitals
Goaltender Vitek Vanecek was not on the ice for morning skate after being pulled in Game 1 with an apparent lower-body injury.
Craig Anderson was the first goalie off the ice Monday and appears set to make his first playoff start since 2017, when he was with the Ottawa Senators.
Anderson turned aside 21 of 22 shots after entering Game 1 in relief of Vanecek ass the Capitals won in overtime.
Removed from the COVID Protocol on Sunday, Evgeny Kuznetsov was skating as an extra Monday morning.
Nashville Predators
Forward Viktor Arvidsson will return to the lineup for Game 1 against the Hurricanes on Monday. The 28-year-old has been sidelined since April 27 with an upper-body injury. Arvidsson has 10 goals and 15 assists over 50 games this season.
Carolina Hurricanes
Alex Nedeljkovic was in the starter's net for Carolina's morning skate and will likely get the nod between the pipes for Game 1 against the Nashville Predators. The 25-year-old is 15-5-3 with a 1.90 goals-against average and a .932 save percentage over 23 games for the Hurricanes this season.