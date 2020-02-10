Masters: Despite another blown lead, Keefe believes Leafs' effort was better

Toronto Maple Leafs

Forward Ilya Mikheyev skated prior to practice on Monday, working on the ice for the first time since having surgery to repair tendons in his wrist in late December.

Ilya Mikheyev, who had surgery to repair tendons in his wrist that were severed by a skate blade on Dec. 27, is skating with Barb Underhill this morning ahead of #Leafs practice.



First time I've seen him on the ice since that rather gruesome injury occurred. — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) February 10, 2020

The 25 year old sustained the injury on Dec. 27 when he was cut on the wrist by New Jersey Devils forward Jack Hughes' skate. The Maple Leafs said following surgery an update would be provided in three months.

Julien said Paul Byron may join the team for the two-game road trip this week. The 30-year-old has been limited to 19 games this season, posting one goal and four points.

Mikheyev has eight goals and 23 points in 39 games this season.



Montreal Canadiens

Defenceman Shea Weber will not travel with the team for their next two games against the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday and Friday is doubtful to face the Dallas Stars on Saturday.

Weber, 34, has been out since last week due to a lower-body injury. He has 13 goals and 34 points in 55 games this season.

Head coach Claude Julien said Monday that Weber's injury still has not been fully diagnosed.

Claude Julien confirme que Shea Weber ne voyagera pas avec l’équipe à Boston et Pittsburgh. Paul Byron pourrait suivre le club sur la route.



Claude Julien confirms that Weber will not travel with the team to Boston and Pittsburgh. Byron could however make the trip.#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/xJG3gwsLcK — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) February 10, 2020

The team is not expected to make any changes from their lineup Saturday against the Arizona Coyotes on Monday.



Columbus Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets will also be without Cam Atkinson tonight against the Tampa Bay Lightning, in addition to the previously ruled out Alex Wennberg and Seth Jones.

Atkinson, 30, has 12 goals and 26 points in 44 games this season.

Cam Atkinson will not play tonight vs. Tampa Bay. https://t.co/PW0LL0CdR5 — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) February 10, 2020

Liam Foudy, recalled on an emergency basis from the OHL's London Knights on Monday, will make his NHL debut against the Lightning.

Washington Capitals

Defenceman Radko Gudas skated as an extra during the team's gameday skate and appears to be likely to sit out against the New York Islanders.

Gudas has two goals and 15 points and is a plus-20 while playing in all 55 of the team's games this season.