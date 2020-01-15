Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Defenceman Jake Muzzin was on the ice prior to practice, skating on his own for the first time suffering a fractured foot in late December.

Jake Muzzin has emerged before #Leafs practice for a solo skate (well, the mannequin is there too!). Sheldon Keefe said yesterday Muzzin would likely be back on skates today, a sign of progress from that fractured foot injury. pic.twitter.com/t3xMK60hXs — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) January 15, 2020

Muzzin, who was placed on injured reserve, was labelled week-to-week with the injury on Dec. 28. He has three goals and 13 points in 38 games this season.

The Maple Leafs were dealt another blow to their blueline earlier this week, when the team announced Morgan Rielly would miss at least eight weeks with a fractured foot. The team dressed Tyson Barrie, Travis Dermott, Justin Holl, Martin Marincin, Rasmus Sandin and Cody Ceci dressed for Tuesday's win over the New Jersey Devils.

Timothy Liljegren, who was recalled Tuesday, was a healthy scratch against the Devils.





Columbus Blue Jackets

The team activated forward Cam Atkinson and defenceman Andrew Peeke off injured reserve on Wednesday and assigned Peeke, defenseman Gabriel Carlsson, goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks and center Ryan MacInnis to the Cleveland Monsters of the AHL.

Atkinson, 30, has nine goals and 21 points in 35 games this season.