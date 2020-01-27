6m ago
Ice Chips: Leafs' Muzzin, Moore set to return
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Toronto Maple Leafs
Sheldon Keefe's team had been struggling prior to the All-Star break but are expected to see both defenceman Jake Muzzin and forward Trevor Moore return to the lineup tonight in the team's first game back following the festivities. The pair were recalled from their AHL conditioning stint on Jan. 25.
Muzzin hasn't appeared in an NHL game since fracturing his foot on Dec. 27. Similarly, Moore had been dealing with a concussion since Dec. 21 prior to his conditioning stint.
Additionally, the team recalled forward Tyler Gaudet from the Marlies on Dec. 26. The 26-year-old has 13 points across 39 AHL games this season and is a veteran of 20 NHL games with the Arizona Coyotes from 2014-2017.
Montreal Canadiens
The Canadiens are expected to ice the following lineup in tonight's game versus the Washington Capitals, according to TSN's John Lu.
Tatar - Danault - Kovalchuk
Domi - Suzuki - Armia
Poehling - Kotkaniemi - Lehkonen
Cousins - Thompson - Weiss
(Drouin - Weal - Gallagher)
Chiarot - Weber
Kulak - Petry
Mete - Fleury
Scandella (maintenance day)
Price
Lindgren
Tampa Bay Lightning
The Lightning recalled forward Mitchell Stephens and defenceman Luke Schenn from the AHL's Syracuse Crunch.
Stephens, 22, has four points in 20 games with the Lightning in 2019-20. The former second-round pick is in his rookie season.
Schenn was waived by the Bolts on Jan. 17 and has spent six games with the Syracuse Crunch this season, producing six assists in six games played. He also has one goal in 15 games with the Lightning since signing as a free agent on July 1, 2019.