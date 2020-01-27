Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Sheldon Keefe's team had been struggling prior to the All-Star break but are expected to see both defenceman Jake Muzzin and forward Trevor Moore return to the lineup tonight in the team's first game back following the festivities. The pair were recalled from their AHL conditioning stint on Jan. 25.

Leafs D at practice



Muzzin * - Holl

Dermott - Barrie

Sandin ** - Ceci

Marincin



* Jake set to return to line-up for first time since foot fracture on Dec. 27



** Rasmus set to play 10th NHL game this season — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 26, 2020

Muzzin hasn't appeared in an NHL game since fracturing his foot on Dec. 27. Similarly, Moore had been dealing with a concussion since Dec. 21 prior to his conditioning stint.

Additionally, the team recalled forward Tyler Gaudet from the Marlies on Dec. 26. The 26-year-old has 13 points across 39 AHL games this season and is a veteran of 20 NHL games with the Arizona Coyotes from 2014-2017.

Montreal Canadiens

The Canadiens are expected to ice the following lineup in tonight's game versus the Washington Capitals, according to TSN's John Lu.

Tatar - Danault - Kovalchuk

Domi - Suzuki - Armia

Poehling - Kotkaniemi - Lehkonen

Cousins - Thompson - Weiss

(Drouin - Weal - Gallagher)

Chiarot - Weber

Kulak - Petry

Mete - Fleury

Scandella (maintenance day)

Price

Lindgren

#Habs vs #Capitals:

(Scandella maintenance date)



Tampa Bay Lightning

The Lightning recalled forward Mitchell Stephens and defenceman Luke Schenn from the AHL's Syracuse Crunch.

We have recalled Mitchell Stephens and Luke Schenn from the @syracusecrunch.https://t.co/2YUGk3Ev1g — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) January 27, 2020

Stephens, 22, has four points in 20 games with the Lightning in 2019-20. The former second-round pick is in his rookie season.

Schenn was waived by the Bolts on Jan. 17 and has spent six games with the Syracuse Crunch this season, producing six assists in six games played. He also has one goal in 15 games with the Lightning since signing as a free agent on July 1, 2019.