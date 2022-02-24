20m ago
Ice Chips: Maple Leafs recall F Clifford from Marlies
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Toronto Maple Leafs
The Maple Leafs have recalled forward Kyle Clifford from the AHL's Toronto Marlies on Thursday.
Clifford, 31, scored a goal during Wednesday's Toronto Marlies 6-4 loss to the Laval Rocket and has three goals in eight games with the Marlies this season.
The Ayr, Ont., native also has three assists in 12 games with the Maple Leafs this season.
Columbus Blue Jackets
Defenceman Zach Werenski did not travel with the Blue Jackets for their two-game road trip due to an upper-body injury.
The 24-year-old is considered to be day-to-day.
The Grosse Pointe, Mich., native has eight goals and 33 points in 48 games this season.
The Blue Jackets have placed goaltender Elvis Merzlikins on injured reserve with a lower-body injury on Thursday retroactive to Feb. 17.
Merzlikins, 27, has missed the Blue Jackets last two games with the injury.
The 6-foot-3 goaltender has a 18-13-1 record with a .903 save percentage and 3.42 goals-against average this season.
Additionally the Blue Jackets have recalled forward Emil Bemstrom and defenceman Jake Christiansen from the AHL's Cleveland Monsters on Thursday.
Bemstrom, 22, has two goals and four points in 13 games this season.
Christiansen, 22, has six goals and 26 points in 38 games with the Monsters this season.