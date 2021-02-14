2h ago
Ice Chips: Thornton practices on top line
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
NHL: Canadiens 2, Maple Leafs 1
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Forward Joe Thornton practiced on the top line alongside Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner on Sunday. He is poised to return to the lineup after missing 10 games with a fractured rib.
Buffalo Sabres
Head coach Ralph Krueger and defenceman Rasmus Dahlin both returned to Sabres practice on Sunday. Both had been on the NHL'S COVID Protocol list.
Dahlin, 20, has recorded one goal and two assists in 10 games this season.
Ottawa Senators
The Sens have recalled goaltender Joey Daccord and re-assigned him to the team's taxi squad.
Daccord has played one game with the AHL's Belleville Senators this season and has a 0-1-0 record with a 5.01 goals against average and .861 save percentage.
Pittsburgh Penguins
Tristan Jarry will get the start in goal for the Penguins in Sunday afternoon's matchup with the Washington Capitals.
The 25-year-old will be making his eighth start of the season. He currently has a 2-4-1 record with a 3.95 goals against average and .857 save percentage.
Defenceman Marcus Pettersson will not be available for Sunday's game as he continues his recovery from an upper-body injury. The 24-year old took part in a full-contact practice Saturday and the team is encouraged by his progress.
Pettersson has played four games this season, recording one goal.
Washington Capitals
The Capitals have assigned goaltender Ilya Samsonov to the Hershey Bears of the AHL.
The 23-year-old has played in just two games this season due to COVID-19 Protocols. He has recorded a 1-0-1 record with a 3.36 GAA and .868 save percentage.
Nashville Predators
The Predators have recalled defenceman Ben Harpur from the taxi squad and reassigned forward Eeli Tolvanen to the taxi squad.
Harpur, 26, has not played in the NHL since the 2018-19 season, when he was with the Ottawa Senators. He has one goal and six assists in 103 career games.