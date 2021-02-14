Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Forward Joe Thornton practiced on the top line alongside Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner on Sunday. He is poised to return to the lineup after missing 10 games with a fractured rib.

Lines at Leafs practice



*Thornton - Matthews - Marner

Nylander - Tavares - Hyman

Engvall - Kerfoot - Mikheyev

** Vesey - Spezza - Sabourin



*Joe (fractured rib on Jan. 20) poised to return after missing 10 games



**Scott in line to make Toronto debut v old team

Buffalo Sabres

Head coach Ralph Krueger and defenceman Rasmus Dahlin both returned to Sabres practice on Sunday. Both had been on the NHL'S COVID Protocol list.

Head Coach Ralph Krueger and Rasmus Dahlin are both back at practice today!

Dahlin, 20, has recorded one goal and two assists in 10 games this season.

Ottawa Senators

The Sens have recalled goaltender Joey Daccord and re-assigned him to the team's taxi squad.

Roster update: The #Sens have recalled goaltender Joey Daccord and re-assigned him to the team's taxi squad.

Daccord has played one game with the AHL's Belleville Senators this season and has a 0-1-0 record with a 5.01 goals against average and .861 save percentage.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Tristan Jarry will get the start in goal for the Penguins in Sunday afternoon's matchup with the Washington Capitals.

The 25-year-old will be making his eighth start of the season. He currently has a 2-4-1 record with a 3.95 goals against average and .857 save percentage.

Defenceman Marcus Pettersson will not be available for Sunday's game as he continues his recovery from an upper-body injury. The 24-year old took part in a full-contact practice Saturday and the team is encouraged by his progress.

Coach Sullivan on Pettersson: "Marcus will not be available today. Our doctors and medical staff need to give him the green light. We're certainly encouraged with the progress he's made - he participated in a full practice. We will see how he reacts to that."

Pettersson has played four games this season, recording one goal.

Washington Capitals

The Capitals have assigned goaltender Ilya Samsonov to the Hershey Bears of the AHL.

#Caps assign goaltender Ilya Samsonov to the Hershey Bears (AHL).

The 23-year-old has played in just two games this season due to COVID-19 Protocols. He has recorded a 1-0-1 record with a 3.36 GAA and .868 save percentage.

Nashville Predators

The Predators have recalled defenceman Ben Harpur from the taxi squad and reassigned forward Eeli Tolvanen to the taxi squad.

#Preds have recalled defenseman Ben Harpur from the taxi squad and reassigned forward Eeli Tolvanen to the taxi squad.

Harpur, 26, has not played in the NHL since the 2018-19 season, when he was with the Ottawa Senators. He has one goal and six assists in 103 career games.