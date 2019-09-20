Babcock on Spezza: ''He's trying to figure out if he's interested and we're doing the same''

Toronto Maple Leafs

Veteran Jason Spezza moved to right wing in Friday's practice from his usual centre ice position. Spezza skated on a line with Frederik Gauthier at centre and Trevor Moore at left wing.

Kasperi Kapanen, John Tavares and Mitch Marner once again worked as the top line, with Jake Muzzin and Tyson Barrie as the top defence pairing.

Goaltender Michal Neuvirth returned to practice Friday after missing time earlier this week with an injury.

The group that skated Friday is expected to play against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday night:

Kapanen-Tavares-Marner

Moore- Gauthier -Spezza

Petan-Brooks-Korshkov

Engvall-Elynuik-Bracco

Muzzin-Barrie

Harpur-Schmaltz

Gravel-Holl

Duszak-Lindgren

Neuvirth

Kaskisuo

Woll

Tampa Bay Lightning

Nikita Kucherov, Victor Hedman, Tyler Johnson and Ondrej Palat will all make their preseason debuts tonight against the Nashville Predators.