Ice Chips: Leafs move Spezza to wing
Toronto Maple Leafs veteran Jason Spezza moved to right wing in Friday's practice from his usual centre ice position. Spezza skated on a line with Frederik Gauthier at centre and Trevor Moore at left wing.
TSN.ca Staff
Babcock on Spezza: ''He's trying to figure out if he's interested and we're doing the same''
Toronto Maple Leafs
Kasperi Kapanen, John Tavares and Mitch Marner once again worked as the top line, with Jake Muzzin and Tyson Barrie as the top defence pairing.
Goaltender Michal Neuvirth returned to practice Friday after missing time earlier this week with an injury.
The group that skated Friday is expected to play against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday night:
Kapanen-Tavares-Marner
Moore- Gauthier -Spezza
Petan-Brooks-Korshkov
Engvall-Elynuik-Bracco
Muzzin-Barrie
Harpur-Schmaltz
Gravel-Holl
Duszak-Lindgren
Neuvirth
Kaskisuo
Woll
Tampa Bay Lightning
Nikita Kucherov, Victor Hedman, Tyler Johnson and Ondrej Palat will all make their preseason debuts tonight against the Nashville Predators.