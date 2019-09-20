Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.


Toronto Maple Leafs

Veteran Jason Spezza moved to right wing in Friday's practice from his usual centre ice position. Spezza skated on a line with Frederik Gauthier at centre and Trevor Moore at left wing. 

Kasperi Kapanen, John Tavares and Mitch Marner once again worked as the top line, with Jake Muzzin and Tyson Barrie as the top defence pairing.

Goaltender Michal Neuvirth returned to practice Friday after missing time earlier this week with an injury.

The group that skated Friday is expected to play against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday night:

 Kapanen-Tavares-Marner
Moore- Gauthier -Spezza 
Petan-Brooks-Korshkov
Engvall-Elynuik-Bracco

Muzzin-Barrie
Harpur-Schmaltz
Gravel-Holl
Duszak-Lindgren

Neuvirth
Kaskisuo
Woll

Tampa Bay Lightning

Nikita Kucherov, Victor Hedman, Tyler Johnson and Ondrej Palat will all make their preseason debuts tonight against the Nashville Predators.

 

 