Ice Chips: Robertson likely to play vs. Habs

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Forward Nick Robertson is skating on a line with Perre Engvall and Wayne Simmons at the Leafs morning skate. He is expected to play his second NHL game and first since he get hurt on Jan. 16.

— Mark Masters (@markhmasters) April 12, 2021

The rest of the Leafs lines at the morning skate:

Galchenyuk-Matthews-Marner

Hyman-Tavares-Mikheyev

Thornton-Kerfoot-Spezza

Robertson-Engvall-Simmonds



Rielly-Brodie

Muzzin-Holl

Dermott-Bogosian



Campbell

— Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) April 12, 2021

The Maple Leafs have re-assigned defenceman Timothy Liljegren and forward Nick Robertson to the taxi squad.

Montreal Canadiens

The Canadiens held an optional skate ahead of tonight's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Goaltender Jake Allen is expected to make his fourth-straight start as he is getting the bulk of the work with the team's director of goaltending, Sean Burke.

Marc Bergevin will address the media in his post-deadline availability at 6:00 Eastern.#TradeCentre — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) April 12, 2021

Allen,30, is 5-6-4 with a 2.53 goals against average and a .912 save percentage this season. Carey Price remains unavailable with a lower-body injury.

The team also recalled defenceman Xavier Ouellet from the AHL's Laval Rocket. He will join the Taxi Squad.

— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) April 12, 2021

Winnipeg Jets

Jets' captain Blake Wheeler was seen skating at practice Monday morning. He has not played since suffering a concussion against the Ottawa Sentors on April 5.

Columbus Blue Jackets

Head coach John Tortorella says Joonas Korpisalo will start tonight's game against the Chicago Blackhawks. Defenceman Deak Kukan will be put into the lineup in place of Gabriel Carlsson.

— Jeff Svoboda (@JacketsInsider) April 12, 2021

The Blue Jackets have recalled forward Ryan MacInnis, forward Kole Sherwood, and defenceman Andrew Peeke from the taxi squad. The team also recalled forwards Josh Dunne, Nathan Gerbe, and defenceman Adam Clendening from the AHL's Cleveland Monsters to the taxi squad.

→ Ryan MacInnis, Kole Sherwood and Andrew Peeke recalled from taxi squad.

— Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) April 12, 2021

Tampa Bay Lightning

The Lightning have recalled Mitchell Stephens and Alex Barre-Boulet from the AHL's Syracuse Crunch.

— Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) April 12, 2021

Detroit Red Wings

The Red Wings have assigned defenceman Jared McIsaac to the grand Rapids Griffins after activating him from injured reserve.