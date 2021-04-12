1h ago
Ice Chips: Robertson likely to play vs. Habs
Toronto Maple Leafs
Forward Nick Robertson is skating on a line with Perre Engvall and Wayne Simmons at the Leafs morning skate. He is expected to play his second NHL game and first since he get hurt on Jan. 16.
The rest of the Leafs lines at the morning skate:
The Maple Leafs have re-assigned defenceman Timothy Liljegren and forward Nick Robertson to the taxi squad.
Montreal Canadiens
The Canadiens held an optional skate ahead of tonight's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Goaltender Jake Allen is expected to make his fourth-straight start as he is getting the bulk of the work with the team's director of goaltending, Sean Burke.
Allen,30, is 5-6-4 with a 2.53 goals against average and a .912 save percentage this season. Carey Price remains unavailable with a lower-body injury.
The team also recalled defenceman Xavier Ouellet from the AHL's Laval Rocket. He will join the Taxi Squad.
Winnipeg Jets
Jets' captain Blake Wheeler was seen skating at practice Monday morning. He has not played since suffering a concussion against the Ottawa Sentors on April 5.
Columbus Blue Jackets
Head coach John Tortorella says Joonas Korpisalo will start tonight's game against the Chicago Blackhawks. Defenceman Deak Kukan will be put into the lineup in place of Gabriel Carlsson.
The Blue Jackets have recalled forward Ryan MacInnis, forward Kole Sherwood, and defenceman Andrew Peeke from the taxi squad. The team also recalled forwards Josh Dunne, Nathan Gerbe, and defenceman Adam Clendening from the AHL's Cleveland Monsters to the taxi squad.
Tampa Bay Lightning
The Lightning have recalled Mitchell Stephens and Alex Barre-Boulet from the AHL's Syracuse Crunch.
Detroit Red Wings
The Red Wings have assigned defenceman Jared McIsaac to the grand Rapids Griffins after activating him from injured reserve.