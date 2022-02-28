Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Petr Mrazek is in the starter's net at today's morning skate and projects to play tonight against the Washington Capitals.

After Jack Campbell allowed five goals against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday, Mrazek came in at 4:42 of the third period and allowed two goals as the Leafs won 10-7.

In 12 appearances this season, he is 8-4 with an .894 save percentage and 3.07 goals-against average.

Pierre Engvall and Travis Dermott are also at the morning skate in Washington. Both players missed Saturday's game due to a non-COVID illness.

Montreal Canadiens

Defenceman Joel Edmundson is skating at today's practice wearing a regular jersey for the first time this season.

The 28-year-old has yet to play this season due to a back injury. In 55 games last season, his first with the Habs, Edmundson had three goals and 13 points as Montreal went to the Stanley Cups Finals for the first time since 1993.

Martin St. Louis confirmed that Edmundson will travel with the team on their West Coast road trip but does not know if he'll play.

New York Rangers

The New York Rangers have signed forward Jonny Brodzinski to a two-year contract extension.

Brodzinski, 28, has split the season between New York and the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack. With the Rangers, he has appeared in five games this season. In Hartford, Brodzinski has recorded 18 goals and 21 assists for 39 points in 36 games.

Ottawa Senators

Due to a flu bug going through the team, the Senators' medical staff has advised that today's practice be cancelled. Head coach DJ Smith says that eight or nine players have the flu and that four or five played the last game but were not at 100 per cent.

Washington Capitals

