Ice Chips: Sandin leaves practice early
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Defenceman Rasmus Sandin was forced to leave practice early on Wednesday after taking a puck to the face from teammate Pierre Engvall. The 20-year-old, selected 29th overall by the Leafs in 2018, hasn't played a game this season.
Forward Alex Kerfoot returned to ice ahead of practice on Wednesday, wearing a regular white jersey. He missed Tuesday's practice and is listed as day-to-day.
Maple Leafs Practice Lines
F
Hyman-Matthews-Marner
Nylander-Tavares-Simmonds
Vesey-Kerfoot-Mikheyev
Petan-Boyd-Spezza
SRS: Barabanov-Engvall-Brooks
D
Rielly-Brodie
Muzzin-Holl
Dermott-Bogosian
Sandin-Lehtonen
G
Andersen
Hutchinson
Ottawa Senators
The Sens have recalled defenceman Erik Brannstrom from Belleville of the American Hockey League and re-signed defenceman Jonathan Aspirot from the taxi squad to the AHL.
Columbus Blue Jackets
Team assigns forward Liam Foudy to the taxi squad and forward Nathan Gerbe to the AHL.
Chicago Blackhawks
Defenceman Madison Bowey has been re-assigned from the AHL to the taxi squad while fellow blueliner Wyatt Kalynuk and forward Michal Teply were both re-assigned to Rockford of the AHL.