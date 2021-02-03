Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Defenceman Rasmus Sandin was forced to leave practice early on Wednesday after taking a puck to the face from teammate Pierre Engvall. The 20-year-old, selected 29th overall by the Leafs in 2018, hasn't played a game this season.

Forward Alex Kerfoot returned to ice ahead of practice on Wednesday, wearing a regular white jersey. He missed Tuesday's practice and is listed as day-to-day.

Maple Leafs Practice Lines

F

Hyman-Matthews-Marner

Nylander-Tavares-Simmonds

Vesey-Kerfoot-Mikheyev

Petan-Boyd-Spezza

SRS: Barabanov-Engvall-Brooks

D

Rielly-Brodie

Muzzin-Holl

Dermott-Bogosian

Sandin-Lehtonen

G

Andersen

Hutchinson

Rasmus Sandin leaving #Leafs practice early after Pierre Engvall got him in the face with a shot from close range. Ouch. — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) February 3, 2021

Alex Kerfoot is on the ice ahead of #Leafs practice, in a regular white sweater.



He missed yesterday’s practice with an ailment of some sort. — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) February 3, 2021

Ottawa Senators

The Sens have recalled defenceman Erik Brannstrom from Belleville of the American Hockey League and re-signed defenceman Jonathan Aspirot from the taxi squad to the AHL.

Roster update: Defenceman Jonathan Aspirot has been re-assigned from the #Sens taxi squad to @BellevilleSens.



In a corresponding move, defenceman Erik Brannstrom has been recalled from Belleville and re-assigned to the #Sens taxi squad. — Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) February 3, 2021

Columbus Blue Jackets

Team assigns forward Liam Foudy to the taxi squad and forward Nathan Gerbe to the AHL.

Chicago Blackhawks

Defenceman Madison Bowey has been re-assigned from the AHL to the taxi squad while fellow blueliner Wyatt Kalynuk and forward Michal Teply were both re-assigned to Rockford of the AHL.