Toronto Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs have recalled defenceman Martin Marincin and forward Adam Brooks from the AHL's Toronto Marlies, the team announced Friday morning.

The @MapleLeafs have recalled defenceman Martin Marincin and forward Adam Brooks from the @TorontoMarlies (AHL).

Marincin has been up and down with the Leafs so far this season, skating in seven games with the big club and five games in the AHL. Brooks has eight goals and eight assists in 20 games with the Marlies in 2019-20.

Columbus Blue Jackets

The Jackets announced Thursday night they have recalled four players from the AHL's Cleveland Monsters.

Jakob Lilja, Ryan MacInnis, Gabriel Carlsson and Adam Clendening are all expected to join the team in Washington prior to their matchup with the Capitals.